Self-described as “the fun lady at the end of the bar with a lot of opinions and only half of the information,” Kathleen Madigan has a new special that explores a variety of relatable topics.
Audiences can expect her signature sharp wit as she tackles gambling as math education, Midwest pioneers, her four cats, aging parents, and modern church competition, showcasing her mastery of crafting the perfect joke.
Find out more about Kathleen Madigan: The Family Thread, which is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and 1904, Inc., with executive producers including Kathleen Madigan, John Irwin, and Jodi Urness.
How to stream ‘Kathleen Madigan: The Family Thread’ on Prime Video
Kathleen Madigan: The Family Thread will be available to stream on Prime Video starting Friday, November 21. The one-hour comedy special is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
Who is Kathleen Madigan?
Kathleen Madigan has released six one-hour stand-up specials including her most recent 2023 special, Hunting Bigfoot, on Prime Video. The special won the Interrobang’s 2023 Comedy Special of the Year as voted on by fans. Over her career, she squeezed in over 40 appearances on late-night and daytime talk shows, appeared on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee with Jerry Seinfeld and has multiple comedy specials airing on Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max, Showtime, and Comedy Central.
In 2020, taking advantage of time off touring on the road because of the pandemic, Madigan created Madigan’s Pubcast, which has garnered over 10 million streams and over 200 episodes. She shares her thoughts on everything from Taylor Swift to Area 51.
What else is on Prime Video?
There are plenty of other comedy specials on Prime Video like Nate Bargatze: Hello, World!, Tom Segura: Sledgehammer, and Jim Gaffigan: Dark Pale.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, Peacock Premium Plus, FOX One, and MGM+. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.
Trending news and stories
- Everything you need to know about ‘Thursday Night Football’ on Prime Video
- AWS features four AI certifications to give you an edge in pursuing in-demand cloud jobs
- Everything you need to know about Amazon Haul—a broad selection of products $20 or less, with most under $10
- Prime membership now includes fuel savings, enabling savings of nearly $70 per year on average