What happens when suburban-dad life collides with high-stakes thrills?
In the upcoming Playdate, when recently unemployed accountant Brian (Kevin James) agrees to a playdate with charismatic stay-at-home dad Jeff (Alan Ritchson of Reacher) and their sons, he expects an easy afternoon of small talk and football tossing. Instead, he’s thrust into a chaotic scramble to stay alive as they are pursued by a ruthless team of mercenaries.
How to stream ‘Playdate’ on Prime Video
Playdate will be available to stream on Wednesday, November 12 on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘Playdate’?
In addition to Kevin James and Alan Ritchson, Playdate also stars Sarah Chalke (Scrubs), Alan Tudyk (Superman), Stephen Root (Get Out) and Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers).
Directed by Luke Greenfield (Let’s Be Cops, Something Borrowed), Playdate was written by Neil Goldman (Community, Scrubs, Family Guy).
What else is on Prime Video?
There are plenty of other action comedies on Prime Video like The Pickup, Heads of State, and Deep Cover.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.
