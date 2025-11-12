This documentary follows five families as they bring city sidewalks to life with Christmas trees each winter, celebrating tradition, community, and the joy of the season. Director Celia Aniskovich’s intimate approach invites viewers into these families’ lives—from the challenges of keeping a cherished holiday tradition alive to the magic and mischief behind the city’s Christmas tree trade.
How to watch ‘The Merchants of Joy’ on Prime Video
Based on the Epic magazine and New York magazine feature “Secrets of the Christmas Tree Trade” by Owen Long, The Merchants of Joy will be available to stream on Prime Video starting Monday, December 1. The documentary is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
Who the creative team behind ‘The Merchants of Joy’?
The Merchants of Joy is directed by Celia Aniskovich, who also produces alongside Zoe Vock, Arthur Spector, Joshua Davis, and Joshuah Bearman.
The documentary is executive produced by Todd Lubin, Ivan Schneeberg, David Fortier, Douglas Banker, Ben Affleck, Gillian Brown, and Dani Bernfeld.
Amazon MGM Studios presents this original documentary, which is a Dial Tone Films Production and an Artists Equity Production, in association with Boat Rocker Studios and Epic magazine.
What else is on Prime Video?
