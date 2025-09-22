Key takeaways
- Amazon is engaging with world leaders at UNGA80 on AI development and Project Kuiper's mission to expand global internet access.
- Amazon's approach to AI focuses on responsible tools that democratize technology access while augmenting human potential.
- Project Kuiper aims to provide affordable internet to underserved communities worldwide, helping bridge the digital divide.
I started my legal career as a prosecutor in Brooklyn, so it's always great to be back in New York. This week is particularly meaningful as I join world leaders and policymakers at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for critical discussions about the challenges and opportunities facing our global community. UNGA80 comes at a pivotal moment when technological innovation offers unprecedented potential to address some of humanity's most pressing issues.
During my time here I'll be engaging with global leaders on how we can collectively harness these technologies and innovate for impact while addressing concerns about development and governance. I'm particularly excited to share our vision for how we are developing and deploying responsible AI and helping to expand internet connectivity through Project Kuiper to improve lives, create economic opportunity, and build a more sustainable future.
Project Kuiper—our initiative to increase global high-speed internet access through a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit—exemplifies Amazon’s commitments. By working to provide fast, affordable, and reliable internet to unserved and underserved communities worldwide, we'll help close the digital divide that continues to limit economic development and educational opportunities for billions. Connectivity is a way to participate in the modern economy, access services, and exchange knowledge and culture with the world.
Equally important is our approach to artificial intelligence. At Amazon, we're focused on building AI that's responsible, inclusive, and designed to augment human potential. We recognize the critical importance of preventing both the missed use and misuse of AI. From helping small businesses optimize operations, to enabling scientists to accelerate research, our AI tools aim to democratize access to technology that was once available only to the largest organizations with the most resources.
We recognize that no single entity, corporate or governmental, can solve these challenges alone. That's why Amazon is committed to working across sectors with the UN, global governments, civil society, and other private companies. By working together, we can ensure these powerful technologies benefit humanity broadly, while minimizing potential harms.
I look forward to the important discussions ahead and to sharing insights from these conversations in the coming days.
