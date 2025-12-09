The FAA already recognizes how important DAA capabilities are for safety, especially when it comes to avoiding crewed aircraft that aren't electronically visible. However, the current proposal only requires these advanced detection systems in limited areas. We believe these safety features should be required in more types of airspace to ensure the highest level of safety for everyone.

At Amazon Prime Air, we meet this requirement through our sophisticated onboard computer vision system, which has been proven to detect all types of aircraft—from planes and helicopters to balloons and paragliders. This ensures the appropriate level of safety in all operating environments, regardless of the type and number of aircraft present.