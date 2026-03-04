However, even as we invest to help modernize the grid, more must be done. Much of America’s electrical grid was designed for a different era, with 70% of transmission lines now more than 25 years old. Outdated permitting processes and bureaucratic delays are slowing critical energy and infrastructure progress, leading to rising utility bills and placing growth and U.S. competitiveness at risk. That’s why we continue to encourage bipartisan collaboration at the local, state, and federal levels to unlock the private-sector innovation and investment needed to strengthen America’s technological edge and ensure long-term economic and national security.