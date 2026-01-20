Enabling customers to work with multiple cloud providers. AWS Interconnect - multicloud is a new capability that simplifies multicloud connectivity between AWS and other cloud providers. AWS Interconnect makes it even easier for customers to connect their systems on AWS with those on other cloud providers. To simplify global connectivity and support wider adoption, AWS Interconnect has published API specifications so that other cloud providers and partners can use the same standards and help improve them. This is the first purpose-built product of its kind; it is starting in preview with Google Cloud as the first launch partner and then with Microsoft Azure later in 2026.

Adopting open communication standards for AI agents. We adopted open standards from Anthropic (called “ MCP ”), helping AI agents connect to applications, and Google (called “ A2A ,” or agent-to-agent), helping AI agents connect to each other. By supporting multiple standards, we ensure developers can choose the best standard for their agentic applications. This supports our customers’ ability to work with any cloud provider and makes it easier for different systems to work together—like common languages that let different computer systems communicate, even if built by other companies.

Providing broad access to AI frameworks, models, and tools. We’ve designed our toolkits for building AI applications and AI agents to give customers options and flexibility. Our Amazon Bedrock tools for building AI applications empower AWS customers to choose from more than 100 different foundational AI models from dozens of different companies and easily connect their applications to these models. AWS customers can also use Amazon Bedrock AgentCore to build AI agents using any model or tool they choose (even those that don’t currently run on Amazon Bedrock) and then easily run those agents on a different cloud provider if they wish.