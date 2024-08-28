"Amazon is committed to being a good water steward everywhere it operates," said Kara Hurst, Amazon’s chief sustainability officer. "Doing our part to help address water scarcity is essential to overcoming health and economic risks for Amazon’s employees, customers, communities, and business. One of the ways AWS is innovating to help make a difference is by expanding on its water replenishment program to more places, which will return over 7 billion liters of water each year once all of the projects are completed. We also know we can't solve the water scarcity challenge alone, and are sharing our learnings with others to make an even bigger impact."