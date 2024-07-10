Each year, Amazon showcases its progress in becoming a more sustainable company through the release of its annual Sustainability Report. In this year’s report, we announced that we reached a significant milestone last year—we matched 100% of the electricity used across our global operations with renewable energy sources,

achieving this goal seven years ahead of schedule

. We’ve also made significant strides to decarbonize our transportation and delivery fleet, putting more than 24,000 electric vehicles on the road all around the world.