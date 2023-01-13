About two years ago, I started as a delivery associate driving for Kangaroo Direct, which is an Amazon Delivery Service Partner. We make deliveries for Amazon customers in the Baltimore, Maryland area. I’ve met some great customers as a driver—some recognize me from previous deliveries and have left nice thank you notes and even some snacks on my route.

Recently, one of the coolest parts of my job has been working with the new vans from Rivian. We’ve had them for a few months so I’ve gotten pretty familiar with all the new features. One of the biggest differences between the new vans and the previous models is that they are electric powered. They’re really quiet compared to the gas-powered vans. There are also a lot of new, techy features that help make work a bit easier and safer—I especially love the air-conditioned seats!

Let’s go inside to check out some of the new features.

The screen built into the dash is also one of my favorite parts of the new vans. It shows real-time route information, customer notes, and other delivery details.

The size and details of the screen on the vans make it easy to work with.

You can also use the tablet to control the seats, heated steering wheel, defrost, air conditioning, and heat.

The sound system in the van is great too. I can listen to everything from R&B to EDM and hear the directions along the way.

The 360-degree camera shows me everything around the van. It really improves my visibility and reduces the blind spots.

The new vans also have regenerative braking. The vehicle slows down when you release the accelerator.

The door to the cargo area opens automatically when I park the van. The lights inside the van also come on, which is helpful when I’m delivering later in the day.

The space in the back is tall enough that you can stand up straight while you’re looking for a package.

There are two rows of shelves available in the back, which makes it easy to store and find our deliveries. Some of shelves are adjustable, which allows me to customize the space for larger packages.

Another great safety feature is the slip-resistant floors and exterior steps.

When I’m ready to unload packages out of the back, I can simply press a button and the rear door releases, making it very easy to open.

All of these features are cool, but the air-conditioned seats are a clear winner in my book.

This article from Monroe was edited for length.