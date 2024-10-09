This AI and robotics company is helping the recycling industry work toward a world without waste. Glacier uses AI-powered robots to automate the sorting of recyclables and collect real-time data on recycling streams for recycling companies and consumer brands. Amazon’s long-term vision is to reduce plastic use and shift toward using materials that are bio-based, as well as those that are biodegradable and compostable. This includes testing new biomaterials in applications where we do not have other sustainability solutions, such as some flexible plastics, and then recycling them. Amazon has already

teamed up with the BOTTLE consortium

to develop a new recycling technology for these materials, and collaborating with Glacier enables us to test ways to separate biomaterials from fossil-based plastics and send them on for recycling.