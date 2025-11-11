Key takeaways

  • Amazon has committed $3.6 billion to create or preserve affordable homes for over 50,800 residents, with properties required to remain affordable for 99 years to ensure generational stability for families.
  • We’ve delivered more than 60 million meals directly to over 200,000 households facing food insecurity.
  • Through programs like Amazon Future Engineer, Amazon has supported over 1.1 million students with 17 million+ hours of free STEM education.
Since Amazon was established, we’ve been investing in the people, places, and partnerships that strengthen our communities to help address some of the most pressing challenges facing our neighbors.
Working closely with trusted community organizations and leaders, we use our delivery network, technology, and innovation to expand access to affordable housing, deliver food directly to families facing hunger, and enhance educational opportunities. When natural disasters strike, we apply the same capabilities that get packages to customers’ doorsteps to deliver critical aid quickly.
This work is only possible through collaboration with our hundreds of community partners and our own employees, who generously volunteer their time and talents to drive meaningful change.
I invite you to explore the innovations and investments we’ve made across our headquarters in the Puget Sound and National Capital regions. Here are highlights of our commitments.

We've committed $3.6 billion to create or preserve affordable homes

1
We've committed $3.6 billion to create or preserve affordable homes
2
We've delivered 60 million meals directly to families in need
3
We've helped over 1.1 million students receive more than 17 million hours of STEM education
4
We've donated over 26 million supplies for disaster relief
5
We've had thousands of employees volunteer in our communities
6
Explore our 2025 Community Impact Reports
1.
We’ve committed $3.6 billion to create or preserve affordable homes
Amazon commits $3.6 billion to create or preserve 20,000+ affordable homes

We believe that everyone should have access to housing they can afford. That's why we created our housing fund. We have committed $3.6 billion to invest in solutions to support housing affordability in our hometown communities.

Thanks to collaboration with community organizations, public officials, and mission-aligned developers, we’ve reached significant milestones in 2025: creating or preserving more than 10,000 affordable homes in the Puget Sound region and another 10,000 in the National Capital region.

Since launching the fund in 2021, Amazon has committed more than $3.6 billion to help create or preserve affordable homes for 50,800+ residents across the Puget Sound, National Capital, and Nashville regions.

The properties we invest in are required to remain affordable for 99 years, creating generational stability for families in their communities.

Crowd gathered in front of contemporary multi-story residential complex

Everything you need to know about Amazon’s housing fund—a $3.6 billion commitment to affordable housing

Amazon is innovating to help keep communities affordable, today and for generations to come.

2.
We’ve delivered 60 million meals directly to families in need
Amazon delivers 60 million meals to families in need

Amazon supports the critical work of our partners to help individuals and families experiencing food insecurity. We partner with local food banks, bring groceries from food banks directly to families who struggle to obtain traditional food assistance due to work constraints, transportation limitations, or mobility challenges.

Since 2020, we’ve delivered more than 60 million meals directly to more than 200,000 U.S. households for free. Our approach uses Amazon's established last-mile logistics infrastructure—including Delivery Service Partners, Amazon Flex, and Amazon Shipping—to get groceries from food banks to families in need for free.

By combining Amazon's delivery network and technology with the expertise of our community partners, we're expanding food access across the country.

3.
We’ve helped over 1.1 million students receive more than 17 million hours of STEM education
Amazon STEM education impact: 1.1 million+ students, 17 million+ hours

Amazon is committed to expanding access to education and skills training that empowers students at every stage—from early education to career development—to reach their full potential. In 2025, Amazon Future Engineer, our childhood-to-career computer science program, supported 1.1 million students with more than 17 million hours of free STEM and computer science education. To date, the program has provided $60 million in scholarships to more than 1,550 students across the U.S.

Our AWS Skills Centers have provided more than 140,000 free training and education engagements to learners in the Puget Sound and National Capital Region. We've launched more than 200 free AI and generative AI courses, and plan to support AI training for 4 million learners nationwide, helping build skills for tomorrow's workforce.

photo

STEM Education programs Amazon supports in the U.S.

We are committed to increase youth and adult access to STEM opportunities, inspire students to explore careers of the future and the broad range of technical and non-technical roles available to them, and promote diversity and inclusion in the tech industry.

4.
We’ve donated over 26 million supplies for disaster relief
Amazon donates 26 million+ relief supplies for disaster relief

When disasters strike, we apply the same strengths that get packages to doorsteps every day to get critical aid where it’s needed, fast. Since 2017, we've donated more than 26 million supplies in response to 200 disasters in the U.S. and around the world.

Our disaster preparedness strategy includes maintaining 15 disaster relief hubs near disaster-prone regions around the world. These hubs are stocked with essential relief products, enabling Amazon to donate and deliver supplies to local partners such as the American Red Cross on the ground within hours. As of October 2025, we've supported communities in the wake of more than 18 disasters across the world.

From donating baby formula to displaced families after Hurricane Helene to ensuring first responders had protective masks as they fought wildfires in California, we are grateful for our partnerships that harness the best of our business in service of disaster-impacted communities.

Cargo being loaded onto Prime Air plane at night

How Amazon is helping communities in Jamaica impacted by Hurricane Melissa

Amazon is working closely with UN agencies and other first responders as Melissa threatens widespread devastation.

5.
We’ve had thousands of employees volunteer in our communities
Amazon highlights employee volunteerism in communities

During Amazon's Global Month of Volunteering in 2025, a record-breaking 134,000 Amazon volunteers showed up to support their communities worldwide. Volunteers across 55 countries brought their expertise and talents to support more than 2,500 organizations worldwide.

From revitalizing local parks and building homes with Habitat for Humanity to supporting literacy programs with organizations like Everybody Wins D.C. and helping the Roc Solid Foundation build playsets for children facing cancer, Amazon volunteers demonstrate a deep commitment to making a positive impact where they live and work.

Explore our 2025 Community Impact Reports

Learn about the impact we're making in the communities we call home in our latest Community Impact Reports:

