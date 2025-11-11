Key takeaways
- Amazon has committed $3.6 billion to create or preserve affordable homes for over 50,800 residents, with properties required to remain affordable for 99 years to ensure generational stability for families.
- We’ve delivered more than 60 million meals directly to over 200,000 households facing food insecurity.
- Through programs like Amazon Future Engineer, Amazon has supported over 1.1 million students with 17 million+ hours of free STEM education.
We’ve committed $3.6 billion to create or preserve affordable homes
We believe that everyone should have access to housing they can afford. That's why we created our housing fund. We have committed $3.6 billion to invest in solutions to support housing affordability in our hometown communities.
Thanks to collaboration with community organizations, public officials, and mission-aligned developers, we’ve reached significant milestones in 2025: creating or preserving more than 10,000 affordable homes in the Puget Sound region and another 10,000 in the National Capital region.
Since launching the fund in 2021, Amazon has committed more than $3.6 billion to help create or preserve affordable homes for 50,800+ residents across the Puget Sound, National Capital, and Nashville regions.
The properties we invest in are required to remain affordable for 99 years, creating generational stability for families in their communities.
Amazon supports the critical work of our partners to help individuals and families experiencing food insecurity. We partner with local food banks, bring groceries from food banks directly to families who struggle to obtain traditional food assistance due to work constraints, transportation limitations, or mobility challenges.
Since 2020, we’ve delivered more than 60 million meals directly to more than 200,000 U.S. households for free. Our approach uses Amazon's established last-mile logistics infrastructure—including Delivery Service Partners, Amazon Flex, and Amazon Shipping—to get groceries from food banks to families in need for free.
By combining Amazon's delivery network and technology with the expertise of our community partners, we're expanding food access across the country.
Amazon is committed to expanding access to education and skills training that empowers students at every stage—from early education to career development—to reach their full potential. In 2025, Amazon Future Engineer, our childhood-to-career computer science program, supported 1.1 million students with more than 17 million hours of free STEM and computer science education. To date, the program has provided $60 million in scholarships to more than 1,550 students across the U.S.
Our AWS Skills Centers have provided more than 140,000 free training and education engagements to learners in the Puget Sound and National Capital Region. We've launched more than 200 free AI and generative AI courses, and plan to support AI training for 4 million learners nationwide, helping build skills for tomorrow's workforce.
When disasters strike, we apply the same strengths that get packages to doorsteps every day to get critical aid where it’s needed, fast. Since 2017, we've donated more than 26 million supplies in response to 200 disasters in the U.S. and around the world.
Our disaster preparedness strategy includes maintaining 15 disaster relief hubs near disaster-prone regions around the world. These hubs are stocked with essential relief products, enabling Amazon to donate and deliver supplies to local partners such as the American Red Cross on the ground within hours. As of October 2025, we've supported communities in the wake of more than 18 disasters across the world.
From donating baby formula to displaced families after Hurricane Helene to ensuring first responders had protective masks as they fought wildfires in California, we are grateful for our partnerships that harness the best of our business in service of disaster-impacted communities.
During Amazon's Global Month of Volunteering in 2025, a record-breaking 134,000 Amazon volunteers showed up to support their communities worldwide. Volunteers across 55 countries brought their expertise and talents to support more than 2,500 organizations worldwide.
From revitalizing local parks and building homes with Habitat for Humanity to supporting literacy programs with organizations like Everybody Wins D.C. and helping the Roc Solid Foundation build playsets for children facing cancer, Amazon volunteers demonstrate a deep commitment to making a positive impact where they live and work.
Learn about the impact we're making in the communities we call home in our latest Community Impact Reports: