Candidates who interview for a corporate position will have at least four interviewers, and each of them will ask you a different set of questions. A common mistake we see is that candidates will repeat the same examples for each interviewer which results in a limited view into your strengths and experience. We encourage you to see interviews as a way to provide data points about yourself, and the more data points the better. As a candidate you are being evaluated on your ability to demonstrate Amazon Leadership Principles based on your past and current professional experiences; we believe the best indicator of your future behavior is past behavior. Given that, if you are being evaluated on Customer Obsession, one of our Leadership Principles, it’s more compelling if you provide six different examples that provide different vantage points into how you prioritize and deliver customer obsession in your day-to-day work, versus only one because that gives us a limited view.