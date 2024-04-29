4 things to know about Amazon’s ‘Candid Chats’ during the job interview process

Have you ever gone through an interview and wished you had the opportunity to speak to someone to get their firsthand experience of working at the company? Someone who wasn’t involved in the hiring or interview process? Well, you are in luck. That’s where Candid Chats comes in, Amazon’s candidate enablement program designed exclusively to provide you with an opportunity to meet one of our affinity group allies or members as part of your final interview stage. With this program, we aim to create a safe space for a candidate to envision themselves at Amazon, ask questions relating to personal needs, and to feel free of judgment.

Here’s a snapshot of what you can expect during your Candid Chat: