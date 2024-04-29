Back to Amazon
NewsWorkplace

4 things to know about Amazon’s ‘Candid Chats’ during the job interview process

Written by Brittany Bunch, Marketing Manager, Amazon
2 min
 
Written by Brittany Bunch, Marketing Manager, Amazon
Amazon employees sit ouside at a table working on their laptops.
Take advantage of our Candid Chats program, which gives you the option to meet informally with one of our affinity group allies or members during your interview process.

Have you ever gone through an interview and wished you had the opportunity to speak to someone to get their firsthand experience of working at the company? Someone who wasn’t involved in the hiring or interview process? Well, you are in luck. That’s where Candid Chats comes in, Amazon’s candidate enablement program designed exclusively to provide you with an opportunity to meet one of our affinity group allies or members as part of your final interview stage. With this program, we aim to create a safe space for a candidate to envision themselves at Amazon, ask questions relating to personal needs, and to feel free of judgment.

New Amazon employee shares insights
I started a new job at Amazon. Here are 4 things I learned in my first 30 days.
What’s it like to work at Amazon? A new hire gets up to speed on the company’s culture, values, and some furry, four-footed coworkers.
Read more

Here’s a snapshot of what you can expect during your Candid Chat:

Here's a snapshot of what you can expect during your Candid Chat:

Have you ever gone through an interview and wished you had the opportunity to speak to someone to get their firsthand experience of working at the company? Someone who wasn’t involved in the hiring or interview process? Well, you are in luck. That’s where Candid Chats comes in, Amazon’s candidate enablement program designed exclusively to provide you with an opportunity to meet one of our affinity group allies or members as part of your final interview stage. With this program, we aim to create a safe space for a candidate to envision themselves at Amazon, ask questions relating to personal needs, and to feel free of judgment.

New Amazon employee shares insights
I started a new job at Amazon. Here are 4 things I learned in my first 30 days.
What’s it like to work at Amazon? A new hire gets up to speed on the company’s culture, values, and some furry, four-footed coworkers.
Read more

Here’s a snapshot of what you can expect during your Candid Chat:

  • 1.
    An informal conversation

    This is not another interview to prepare for and given that the format is different and more relaxed. You can expect a 30-minute conversation that takes place virtually during your final interview stage. This is your designated time to ask questions about the company, and the call can be taken as a phone call or a Chime video call.

    An image of a woman wearing a yellow shirt seated in front of a laptop in an office setting.

  • 2.
    It’s completely optional

    We know interviewing can be time-consuming and it can be tempting to pass on an optional conversation that has no bearings on the final hiring decision. However, when we are reviewing past anecdotal feedback, Candid Chats have helped people make the decision to join Amazon easier. “The best part of my interview process was getting a window of time for a Candid Chat. The Amazon employee really added something unique to the interview. It gave me an opportunity to learn more about what a career with Amazon could look like, and it really convinced me that if I were offered the role, I would accept,” was one piece of anecdotal feedback we received recently.

    An Amazon senior manager talks about interview tips with an Amazon logo behind him.
    An Amazon recruiting manager offers his 3 best tips for a successful job interview
    Prepare for Amazon’s STAR interview format, learn best practices, and practice with real-life examples that will help you ace your interview.
    Watch now

  • 3.
    You get to learn more

    A Candid Chat is a great opportunity for you to learn more about Amazon, get a firsthand account of the employee experience and find out if this is a good match for you and your career aspirations. During the conversation, you may ask questions about Amazon culture, career growth, or work-life balance and your chatter will answer from their experience. Any questions specific to compensation, locations, or human resources related questions should be asked to your recruiter.

    Amazon named among LinkedIn's Top Companies to work in 2024
    LinkedIn names Amazon a top U.S. company where people want to work for the seventh year in a row
    LinkedIn recognizes Amazon as a top workplace in the U.S. across all industries and No. 1 in the tech sector, citing skills training and opportunities for growth as key differentiators.
    Read more

  • 4.
    The Amazon employee you’re speaking with 

    This Amazon employee you’re speaking with has no affiliation with the hiring team or recruiting process. Typically, you are matched with someone based on your interest selections. If you request a specific affinity group, our recruiting team will find a program participant (either a member or ally) from that group to speak with you. Our members come from various backgrounds and experiences, so you may find yourself chatting with someone from a different career path. If you don’t identify with any specific group, we provide you the option to meet with someone from one of our 13 affinity groups. Note, the conversation is not limited to their specific group but can be about anything in relation to culture and personal work experience.

We believe in setting you up for success and hope this helps as you prepare for your upcoming Candid Chat. For more information, visit our Candidate Prep Guide for additional interviewing tips and check out the FAQs on Amazon.jobs.

InterviewJobsAmazon jobsEmployeesWorking at Amazon
