We want to make it easy for employees to

develop their skills

and innovate their careers for the future. More than 350,000 U.S. employees have participated in our free education and skills training programs since 2019, which help employees learn critical skills to move into in-demand, higher-paying technical or nontechnical roles within Amazon and beyond. Our company-funded training programs, like

Career Choice

, help employees achieve a number of educational milestones and certifications, including associate and bachelor’s degrees, high school completion, GED programs, and EFL proficiency. We’re energized by the program’s continued growth, with more than 100,000 employees participating in 2024 alone

.

To date, over 200,000 Amazon employees across 14 countries have received training for high-demand occupations through our upskilling programs, including aircraft mechanics

,

computer-aided designers, Mechatronics Technicians, commercial truck drivers, medical assistants, IT support specialists, and more.