What does it take to be one of the most sought-after places to work in the U.S.? According to LinkedIn’s 1.1 billion members in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, it’s a relentless focus on people—and the skills they need for the future. For the eighth consecutive year, Amazon has made LinkedIn’s Top Companies list, ranking No. 2 in 2025.
“At Amazon, our work begins with building outstanding, safe, innovative, inclusive and engaged teams—investing in our teammates and working together to get better every day,” said Ofori Agboka, Amazon’s vice president of People, Experience & Technology for Global Operations. “Achieving this recognition is both humbling and motivating, and it reminds us of the progress we’ve made and the exciting opportunity we still have ahead as we work to deliver the future together.”
With skills training and growth opportunities cited as key differentiators in this year’s Top Companies list, here are a few ways Amazon is supporting its employees and the public with skills for the future.
We continued to launch new opportunities that provide front-line employees with access to education and skills training programs
We want to make it easy for employees to develop their skills and innovate their careers for the future. More than 350,000 U.S. employees have participated in our free education and skills training programs since 2019, which help employees learn critical skills to move into in-demand, higher-paying technical or nontechnical roles within Amazon and beyond. Our company-funded training programs, like Career Choice, help employees achieve a number of educational milestones and certifications, including associate and bachelor’s degrees, high school completion, GED programs, and EFL proficiency. We’re energized by the program’s continued growth, with more than 100,000 employees participating in 2024 alone. To date, over 200,000 Amazon employees across 14 countries have received training for high-demand occupations through our upskilling programs, including aircraft mechanics, computer-aided designers, Mechatronics Technicians, commercial truck drivers, medical assistants, IT support specialists, and more.
In addition to investing in our employees, we’re reaching millions of learners with our free cloud and AI training programs, and we met our ambitious goals ahead of schedule
We’ve invested hundreds of millions of dollars to provide free cloud computing and AI skills training to millions of people around the world with programs for the public, powered by AWS.
In December 2020, we committed to investing hundreds of millions of dollars to provide free cloud computing skills training to 29 million people worldwide by 2025. More than a year ahead of schedule, we surpassed this ambitious goal, having helped more than 31 million learners globally.
Building on the success of that program, in 2023, we committed to providing two million people globally with free AI skills training by 2025 as part of the AI Ready initiative. We met this goal a year ahead of schedule by launching a number of new initiatives for adults and young learners and scaling existing free AI training programs for the public, removing cost as a barrier to accessing these critical skills.
These milestones represent our relentless drive to democratize access to digital skills training and uplift communities worldwide.
We continued to make customers' lives easier, fueling our culture of innovation
Working backwards and innovating on behalf of customers is in Amazon’s DNA. From offering the broadest selection in retail, launching new state-of-the-art foundation models on Amazon Bedrock, creating and distributing movies, or delivering a constellation of devices, services, and experiences that empower our customers to stay connected, our teams around the world work on real customer problems that have a tangible impact on our world.
We continued making computer science education skills accessible to students from all backgrounds
Amazon Future Engineer, Amazon’s global philanthropic computer science education initiative, increases student access to computer science education. The program funds high-quality computer science curriculum and educator professional learning to help school districts implement sustainable K–12 computer science initiatives. Scholarship recipients can receive up to $40,000 toward an undergraduate degree in engineering, computer science or related field, plus an offer to complete a paid internship at Amazon after their freshman year. In addition to its Scholarship program, Amazon Future Engineer offers virtual class chats, Career Tours, and project-based learning modules that bring role models to classrooms to help students explore computer science through real-world experiences.
Our commitment to our teammates and our communities goes far beyond education
In addition to our commitment to education and skills training, we’re also proud to invest in our teammates and our communities in many other ways. For example, we offer frontline operations employees in the U.S. an average base wage of more than $22 per hour, and average total compensation of more than $29 per hour when you include the value of elected benefits. Our regular full-time employees are eligible for industry-leading benefits that include health care from day one, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, and 401(k) with a 50% company match.
We also know that our success and scale creates a responsibility and an opportunity to support our communities, and that includes programs like the Housing Equity Fund—where we have committed more than $3.6 billion to create and preserve 35,000 affordable homes.
Thank you to our teammates around the world for the great work they do every day to deliver for our customers and communities, and thank you to our neighbors for welcoming us into your communities and continuing to work with us as we look to the future. We’re excited about what’s ahead.
Learn more about LinkedIn’s ranking and their methodology. Curious where your career could go at Amazon? Learn more about jobs opportunities and how we’re building the future together.
Trending news and stories
- How Amazon proved its new delivery drone is safe for takeoff
- Amazon’s AI-powered ‘Interests’ feature automatically finds new products that match your passions and hobbies
- Amazon makes it easier for developers and tech enthusiasts to explore Amazon Nova, its advanced Gen AI models
- What to know about grant applications for the Amazon Literary Partnership—and how to apply