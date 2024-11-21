Take advantage of these big deals you can shop now from brands like LG, Clinique, Nespresso, and TheraGun for Black Friday 2024.
Black Friday Week is here! Amazon customers can enjoy Black Friday savings from November 21 through November 29, with millions of deals across more than 35 categories, including electronics, home, toys, beauty, and fashion.
We’re here to highlight some of our favorite deals from Amazon’s Black Friday Week—including themed daily deal drops that will feature some of the lowest prices of the year so far on Amazon on select products from top brands.
You don’t have to be a Prime member to shop these deals—but you might want to consider joining during our Black Friday Week to enjoy unlimited fast, free delivery on over 300 million items, and Same-Day or One-Day Delivery on tens of millions of the most popular items.
Below, check out some of the best Black Friday Week deals you can shop now. All deals are subject to change and availability.
Deal theme of the day: deals for getting holiday-ready
The daily themed deals will be available through November 27.
Level up your meals with premium cookware from Staub. Take advantage of this discount of up to 37% on a dishwasher-safe, cast-iron nonstick Dutch oven with a smooth enamel bottom.
Shop the Dutch oven
Shop the Dutch oven
Illuminate your home with permanent outdoor lights from Govee. Get up to 42% off these smart RGBIC waterproof outdoor lights, which are perfect for Halloween, Christmas, and beyond.
Shop the lights
Shop the lights
Tidy up your home with a smart floor cleaner from Tineco. Enjoy up to 50% off the S6 cordless wet-dry vacuum cleaner, which has a 5-in-1 multifunction stick to clean your whole house.
Shop the vacuum
Shop the vacuum
Stay cozy with oversize sweaters from Anrabess. Upgrade your wardrobe with up to 52% off women’s crewneck, machine-washable, long-sleeved tops to stay warm all winter long.
Shop the sweater
Shop the sweater
Clear up your space with a pet-hair vacuum from Bissell. Save up to 46% on this turbo liftoff vacuum with HEPA filtration system, LED lighting, and detachable pod, to effortlessly clean hard-to-reach surfaces.
Shop the pet-hair vacuum
Shop the pet-hair vacuum
Stop and smell the autumn plums with comforting scents from Nest. Save up to 20% on three-wick, 21-ounce luxury glass candles to make every room even cozier for home relaxation or entertaining.
Shop the candle
Shop the candle
Help improve your gut health with sparkling drinks from Poppi. Don’t miss out on 33% off 12-packs of the popular prebiotic sodas, which combine fruit juice and apple cider vinegar.
Shop the soda
Shop the soda
Never have a lukewarm beverage again with Nextmug. Keep your drinks piping hot with up to 30% off this temperature-controlled, self-heating mug with a spill-resistant lid and charging coaster.
Shop the mug
Shop the mug
Personalize all of your favorite things with a cutting machine from Cricut. Get up to 35% off the Joy Xtra smart cutting machine that works with more than 50 types of materials, including vinyl, iron-on, and cardstock.
Shop the cutting machine
Shop the cutting machine
Start your day right with Technivorm Moccamaster. Save up to 50% on this easy-to-use 10-cup coffee maker from the 53923 KBGV line that can brew half or full carafes.
Shop the coffee maker
Shop the coffee maker
Don’t miss these pots and pans from Carote. Cook up a holiday meal with up to 50% off this nonstick 11-piece kitchen set with removable handles that are both oven- and fridge-safe.
Shop the pots and pans
Shop the pots and pans
Top Black Friday deals to shop on Amazon
Bop along to your latest playlist with headphones from Bose. Enjoy up to 42% off these QuietComfort wireless, noise-canceling headphones that have up to 24 hours of battery life.
Shop the headphones
Shop the headphones
Catch up on your beauty rest with pillows from Beckham Hotel Collection. The queen-size set, which is up to 41% off, comes with two cooling pillows made of down alternative that are comfortable for back, side, or stomach sleepers.
Shop the pillows
Shop the pillows
Brew better coffee with Nespresso. The single-serve Vertuo Plus coffee and espresso maker, which has a 40-ounce water tank and comes with complimentary pods, can make your cup of joe bold, mild hot, or iced, for up to 34% off.
Shop the coffee maker
Shop the coffee maker
Get ready to smize with mascara from Lancôme. Save up to 30% off on the Lash Idôle lash-lifting and volumizing mascara, whose lightweight gel formula won’t weigh on lashes and is wearable for up to 24 hours.
Shop the mascara
Shop the mascara
Smile for the camera with 3D Whitestrips from Crest. Feel confident everywhere with 34% off this teeth-whitening kit, which includes 44 strips that can make your teeth 20 levels whiter, from the Professional Effects line.
Shop the whitening strips
Shop the whitening strips
Brighten your skin with nontoxic masks from Biodance. Save up to 32% on a set of four bio-colleagen Real Deep masks, which keep your face hydrated overnight to minimize pores and improve elasticity.
Shop the mask
Shop the mask
Make better smoothies with a self-cleaning blender from Vitamix. The 5200 professional-grade blender with stainless-steel blades and a 64-ounce container is up to 17% off.
Shop the blender
Shop the blender
Feel like you’re courtside with a 100-inch TV from Hisense. Check out this mini-LED ULED 4K smart TV, which is compatible with Alexa and up to 40% off, that produces purer, richer, more brilliant, and accurate color than other LED models.
Shop the TV
Shop the TV
Catch up on your favorite podcasts with Soundcore by Anker Space. Enjoy up to 43% off wireless earbuds that reduce noise by up to 98% and boast a playtime of up to 50 hours.
Shop the earbuds
Shop the earbuds
Keep an eye on your bundle of joy with Nanit. Enjoy savings of up to 30% off the Super Sleep Set, which includes a pro camera with wall mount, travel stand, night-light, and more, offers a 1080p high-definition bird’s-eye view of your little one.
Shop the baby monitor
Shop the baby monitor
Perfect your plank and squats with leggings from the Gym People. These thick, high-waist yoga pants are up to 33% off and feature tummy control, ultra-stretch fit, and side and inner pockets.
Shop the leggings
Shop the leggings
Take care of your pearly whites with Philips Sonicare. The ProtectiveClean 5300 rechargeable electric toothbrush, which comes with two bonus brush heads and a travel case, is up to 45% off.
Shop the toothbrush
Shop the toothbrush
Follow along your favorite streamers with LG. Save up to 40% on this UltaGear 34-inch curved gaming monitor, which features a 21:9 aspect ratio and whose Dynamic Action Sync helps reduce input lag.
Shop the monitor
Shop the monitor
Drive with peace of mind with Graco. Buckle in your growing kid in this 3-in-1 convertible car seat, which is up to 30% off, that features a space-saving design, a harness storage compartment, rotating cup holders, and more.
Shop the car seat
Shop the car seat
Tighten your skin with anti-aging serum from TruSkin. The facial formula, made of vitamins C and E and hyaluronic acid, is up to 56% off, and can help with dark spots, skin tone, fine lines, and wrinkles.
Shop the serum
Shop the serum
Knead your aches and pains with a handheld massager from TheraGun. Save up to 25% on the mini massage gun, which is easy to pack on the go to help muscle pain relief in your neck, back, legs, and more.
Shop the massager
Shop the massager
Hydrate your lips with a lightweight balm from Laneige. Stock up with up to 20% off these glossy lip balms made with shea butter in flavors like grapefruit, peach, and vanilla from this Korean beauty brand.
Shop the lip balm
Shop the lip balm
Create voluminous curls with rollers from Kitsch. The easy-to-use satin curling set is up to 29% off and perfect for all hair types to achieve salon-worthy curls with zero heat exposure.
Shop the hair rollers
Shop the hair rollers
Take care of your skin with moisturizer from Clinique. Save up to 30% on the Moisture Surge auto-replenishing hydrator, which contains hyaluronic acid in an allergy-tested and fragrance-free formula.
Shop the moisturizer
Shop the moisturizer
Save big with Amazon Haul
Helping shoppers save even more this holiday season, customers in the U.S. will get 50% off their Amazon Haul purchases for a limited-time beginning November 21.
Customers are able to shop a wide range of items and stock up on gifts for the whole family, all at crazy low prices, with Amazon Haul. The engaging shopping experience is available in the Amazon Shopping app and provides customers a place to discover even more affordable products, including fun stocking stuffers across fashion, home, lifestyle, and electronics, all priced $20 or less, with the majority priced $10 and under, and some as low as $1. Orders over $25 qualify for free shipping and typically deliver in one to two weeks, so be sure to place your orders early to receive all your items in time for the holidays. The limited-time offer is automatically applied at check out.
How to join Prime ahead of Black Friday
Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, young adults and higher education students of any age can try Prime with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year for a membership. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.