Explore millions of Amazon deals across more than 35 categories starting November 21.
Ready to save big this holiday season? Amazon customers can enjoy Black Friday Week deals from November 21 through November 29—but it won’t end there. The savings will keep going through Cyber Monday on December 2.
Customers will be able to shop millions of deals across more than 35 categories, including electronics, home, beauty, and fashion from popular brands like Sonos, Staub, Supergoop!, Tonies, and Levi’s.
If you’re not a Prime member yet, it’s not too late to join. Prime members can complete their holiday shopping while enjoying unlimited fast, free delivery including 300 million items available with free Prime shipping in the U.S., and tens of millions of the most popular items available with Same-Day or One-Day Delivery.
Ready to start on your holiday shopping lists? Check out a preview of some of the top Black Friday Week deals you’ll find on Amazon this year from November 21 through November 29.
Tech deals
- Save up to 55% on select Amazon devices including Echo Pop, Echo Buds, Echo Dot (5th Gen), eero mesh wifi systems, Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series, Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series, Ring Battery Doorbell, Ring Indoor Cam, Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera, Fire HD 8 tablet, the new Kindle and new Kindle Paperwhite
- Save up to 50% on select headphones and earbuds from Beats
- Save up to 45% on select laptops from HP, Lenovo, and ACER
- Save up to 40% on Samsung Galaxy Buds
Toys and entertainment deals
- Save up to 50% on select toys, apparel, and home from Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars
- Save up to 40% on select toys from Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, and Barbie
- Save 50% on Kindle books chosen by Mindy Kaling for Mindy’s Book Studio, including I'll Stop the World, Friends in Napa, Almost Surely Dead, Woke Up Like This, The Better Half, The Vibrant Years, Sorry for the Inconvenience, and Drop Dead Sisters.
- Podcast fans who haven’t tried Wondery+ can get 3 months free of exclusives, early access and ad-free listening to hundreds of shows.
Home deals
- Save up to 50% on Christmas trees from National Tree Company and Puleo
- Save up to 50% on select vacuums from iRobot, roborock, and Shark
- Save up to 45% on select kitchen appliances from Cuisinart, Nutribullet, and KitchenAid
- Save up to 40% on holiday favorites from Hallmark, American Greetings, and Lenox
- Save up to 40% on vacuums and air purifiers from Dyson and up to 20% on Dyson hair appliances
- Save up to 35% on fire pits from Solo Stove
- Save up to 30% on select coffee and espresso machines from Nespresso, Breville, and De’Longhi
- Save up to 25% on kitchen products from Amazon Basics, and up to 20% on home products from Amazon Basics
- Save on Thanksgiving with Amazon Fresh’s selection of turkey, sides, and desserts—feed six for less than $5 per person, plus extra savings for Prime members. Shop in-store or online, pickup or same-day delivery—all made even easier with our new grocery subscription service.
Beauty deals
- Save up to 50% on serums from TruSkin and eye masks from grace+stella
- Save up to 40% on fragrance favorites from Ralph Lauren, Vera Wang, Nautica, philosophy, and—newly launched on Amazon—Armani Beauty
- Save up to 30% on select skin care products from Clinique, Cetaphil, L’Occitane, and MARIO BADESCU
Fashion deals
- Save up to 50% on denim for the family from Levi’s and apparel from OROLAY
- Save up to 40% on outerwear from Amazon Essentials
- Save up to 30% on New Balance
- Save up to 25% on select styles from Shopbop
Travel deals
- travel with up to 25% on eligible stays at Hyatt, up to $900 on rooms from Carnival, and up to 20% on Viator travel experiences. Find one-way flights under $100 from American Airlines. Plus, Amazon customers can save up to 30% on Avis car rental rates plus earn 15% back in an Amazon.com gift card if they Reserve on Amazon (terms apply).
- Save $0.10 per gallon at approximately 7,000 bp, Amoco, and ampm gas stations across the U.S. on an ongoing basis, potentially saving members on average nearly $70 per year on gas if purchasing at qualifying locations*—exclusive to Prime members. Starting November 20 through December 2, Prime members can enjoy an additional 1.5x savings for a total $0.25 per gallon on their next two fill-ups. To activate the offer and enjoy these fuel savings, all members need is a Prime membership and a free earnify account with bp. Prime members can visit amazon.com/fuelsavings to learn more and get started.
New this year, Amazon will launch themed daily deal drops, featuring some of the lowest prices of the year so far on Amazon on select products from top brands. Customers can shop deep discounts across electronics, home, and kitchen from top brands like Beats, Sony, Ninja, and YETI. Deals are available for a limited time only, while supplies last. Customers are encouraged to check back daily for new deals and can sign up to get a reminder so they don’t miss out.
Where else can I find deals and savings?
This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon will surprise and delight customers with specialty gift card deals via Lightning Deals, promotional credit offers, and instant savings with up to 20% off select specialty brands. Over 50 brands will be participating including Apple, Roblox, Fandango, and Lyft.
Prime members can also save big during Black Friday and Cyber Monday with discounts up to 35% on select products when they shop directly from participating brands’ websites like Wyze, Steve Madden, bareMinerals, IZOD, and HeyDude, using Buy with Prime, which gives U.S.-based Prime members the option to use the convenient shopping benefits of Prime—like fast, free delivery, a trusted checkout experience, and easy returns—on participating brands’ websites. Visit shopbuywithprime.amazon.com to shop exciting deals.
You can also shop while watching Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Black Friday Football game on November 29, with coverage kicking off at 10:30 am PST, exclusively on Prime Video. While tuning in, customers can shop exciting deals across fan favorite categories like toys, electronics, and apparel and custom NFL apparel designed by Amazon Creators Olivia Culpo, Rachel Crosby, Tayshia Adams, Darcy McQueeny, and Brittany Mahomes; all while enjoying a great new tradition on the national sports calendar.
How do I join Prime before Black Friday 2024?
If you want to take advantage of the many benefits of a Prime membership during the holiday season (and beyond!), now’s a great time to join.
Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, young adults and higher education students of any age can try Prime with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year for a membership. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.
Next, learn everything you need to know about Amazon’s Black Friday 2024 sale and check out our sneak peek at some of the top Cyber Monday 2024 deals.
*Savings calculation is based on an average of 675 gallons used per year, and an average of 21.5 miles per gallon used on light-duty economy cars. This data is sourced from the Department of Transportation. Individual member savings may vary based on fuel usage and purchasing activity, among other factors.