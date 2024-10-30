With Cyber Monday coming up soon, we're here to answer all your questions.
Cyber Monday will be here before we know it! The major shopping event that takes place the Monday after Thanksgiving each year is a great time to work your way through your holiday shopping list or to stock up on the things you need
If you’re in the market for new tech, home products, toys, or beauty products, Cyber Monday is an excellent time to buy.
Want to know more about Cyber Monday 2024? Look no further! We’ve got everything you need to know below.
When is Cyber Monday 2024?
Cyber Monday is on December 2, 2024. It’s always the Monday after Black Friday, which falls on November 29 this year.
What kinds of deals can I expect to see on Amazon?
Amazon will offer tons of great deals across all different categories. Check back soon for more information.
Where can I find Amazon deals?
Amazon’s Deals page is a great place to browse for early deals. Customers can also rely on Alexa for help, by simply asking “Alexa, what are my deals?” Alexa can also proactively notify customers up to 24 hours in advance if there is a deal coming on an eligible item on their Wish List, in their Cart, or Save for Later. They’ll receive a notification on their Alexa-enabled device when a deal is available and can then ask Alexa to remind them when the deal goes live or ask Alexa to buy it for them by saying, “Alexa, buy it for me.”
Where can I find inspiration or help finding the perfect gifts?
You can browse gift guides within the Holiday Shop to find low prices and gifts for everyone on your list, including trending items from top brands across more than 35 categories. You can also explore the meticulously curated 2024 Toys We Love list—which is sure to help you find the perfect gift this holiday season.
All season long, customers can also discover and shop incredible gifts from small businesses—including from Black-owned, woman-owned, military family-owned, Hispanic-owned, Asian & Pacific Islander-owned, and LGBTQIA-owned businesses.
New this holiday season, Rufus—Amazon’s AI-powered conversational shopping assistant—can also help customers discover the perfect present for everyone on their list, making holiday shopping easier than ever before. Rufus is the ultimate shopping companion and can help customers navigate questions and recommendations on gifts, holiday décor, and even matching pajamas for the whole family.
How do I join Prime before Cyber Monday 2024?
If you want to take advantage of the many benefits of a Prime membership during the holiday season (and beyond!), now’s a great time to join. Prime’s core benefits of unlimited fast, free delivery on a vast selection of items and its extensive entertainment collection are better than ever, and we continue to invest and innovate so the membership remains an incredible value.
In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually. Amazon also offers additional, discounted membership options providing the exact same, valuable benefits of a regular Prime membership—including free delivery on more than 300 million items, exclusive deals, and savings for eligible members—at only 50% of the cost.
Young adults (ages 18-24) and college students can try a discounted Prime membership with a six-month trial, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30-days before paying $6.99 per month. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.
Start making your Wish List today—and check back soon for more information on great deals from Amazon.