Take advantage of these top deals you can shop right now from brands like KitchenAid, Sonos, and Youth to the People for Cyber Monday 2024.
It’s time to think about Cyber Monday: Amazon customers can take advantage of Cyber Monday deals starting November 30 at 12:01 am PST through December 2 at 11:59 pm PST, with millions of deals across categories like electronics, home, beauty, and fashion. We’re showcasing some of Amazon’s best holiday deals for Cyber Monday on select products from top brands.
You don’t have to be a Prime member to shop these deals—but you might want to consider joining to enjoy unlimited fast, free delivery on over 300 million items, and Same-Day or One-Day Delivery on tens of millions of the most popular items.
Check out some of the most exciting Cyber Monday deals you can shop now:
Note: These deals are subject to change and availability.
Hop between podcasts, music, and the news with this speaker from Sonos. The compact smart speaker, which is powered by a 47% faster processor, fits easily on counters, desks, or nightstands, and is up to 20% off.
Shop the speaker
Whip up some espresso with a machine from Breville. Save up to 20% (with an additional cashback option) on the stainless-steel Bambino Plus espresso machine with an auto milk frother.
Shop the espresso maker
Keep your drinks cold with an ice machine from GE. The countertop ice maker, which can make up to 38 pounds of chewable and crunchable ice per day, is up to 25% off.
Shop the ice maker
Check your tablet all day long with an iPad from Apple. The 10.2-inch, ninth-generation iPad boasts all-day battery life, comes with an Apple Pencil and smart keyboard, and is up to 52% off.
Shop the tablet
Finish up your DIY projects with a cordless drill from DeWalt. Save up to 46% the cordless drill and impact driver, which have a compact and lightweight design to fit into tight areas, as well as an ergonomic handle for comfort and control.
Shop the drill
Cook with confidence with cutlery from Henckels. Take up to 66% off this dishwasher-safe set that includes 15 pieces including razor-sharp knives, honing steel, kitchen shears, and hardwood knife block.
Shop the cutlery
Brighten your lids with eye shadow from Urban Decay. Save up to 50% on this travel-size palette, which comes with six blush-hued shades that last up to 12 hours, which is easy to keep on the go.
Shop the palette
Bop along to your latest playlist with headphones from Bose. Enjoy up to 43% off these QuietComfort wireless, noise-canceling headphones that have up to 24 hours of battery life.
Shop the headphones
Whip up your favorite holiday treats with a mixer from KitchenAid. Save up to 24% on the stainless-steel, 4.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer that is a staple on any baker’s countertop.
Shop the mixer
Smile for the camera with 3D Whitestrips from Crest. Feel confident everywhere with 39% off this teeth-whitening kit, which includes 44 strips that can make your teeth 20 levels whiter, from the Professional Effects line.
Shop the whitening strips
Stay comfy in the cold with winter tights from Baleaf. Save up to 30% on these fleece-lined, high-waist leggings that are machine washable and have plenty of pockets to run any errands after your workout.
Shop the leggings
Level up your self-care routine with serum from COSRX. The Korean beauty brand’s lightweight and hydrating formula, which repairs and rejuvenates the skin from dryness and aging, is up to 48% off.
Shop the essence
Rid your home of dirt and debris with a cleaner from Shark. Enjoy up to 50% off this voice-controlled vacuum with a self-cleaning brushroll, a self-emptying base, and LiDAR vision for precise home mapping.
Shop the vacuum
Surround yourself with a hyperrealistic soundstage with Sonos. Enjoy up to 22% off these noise-canceling headphones, which feature memory-foam ear cushions and an extendable headband for a bespoke fit.
Shop the headphones
Blast off into space with a rocket from Little Tikes. Save up to 48% on this nearly 4-foot-tall rocket ship that comes with a telescope, an escape hatch, star viewer, and more, for all of your intergalactic adventures.
Shop the rocket
Work up a sweat to your favorite music with SHOKZ. Save up to 31% the OpenRun open-ear, sweat-resistant wireless earphones with a built-in microphone and hair band.
Shop the earphones
Stop juggling multiple remotes with a streaming stick from Roku. The Streaming Stick 4K, which fits right into your TV with a simple setup and features 350+ free live TV channels, is up to 42% off.
Shop the device
Style your tresses with a straightening brush from TYMO. Save up to 33% on this hair straightener with PTC heating technology that can comb and iron your hair into a professional-looking blowout.
Shop the straightening brush
Make better smoothies with a self-cleaning blender from Vitamix. The 5200 professional-grade blender with stainless-steel blades and a 64-ounce container is up to 18% off.
Shop the blender
Immerse yourself in your favorite world with a gaming monitor from Samsung. This 49-inch OLED curved gaming monitor, which is up to 41% off, features a brighter screen for brilliant colors, deeper shades, and more intense contrast.
Shop the monitor
Tighten your skin with anti-aging serum from TruSkin. The facial formula, made of vitamins C and E and hyaluronic acid, is up to 61% off, and can help with dark spots, skin tone, fine lines, and wrinkles.
Shop the serum
Prepare your coffee, just how you like it, with Keurig. The K-Compact single-serve K-cup coffee maker, which brews coffee in three different sizes, is up to 30% off.
Shop the coffee maker
Bust all the dust in your home with a vacuum from iRobot. The easy-to-use Q0120 Roomba Vac Essential, which is up to 40% off, is a self-recharging smart vacuum with a power-lifting suction for multisurface cleaning.
Shop the vacuum
Even out your skin with the Dream Mask from Youth to the People. Enjoy savings of up to 34% on the hydrating cream—made with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and squalane oil—that can brighten your face overnight.
Shop the face mask
Drive with peace of mind with Graco. Buckle in your growing kid in this 3-in-1 convertible car seat, which is up to 30% off, that features a space-saving design, a harness storage compartment, rotating cup holders, and more.
Shop the car seat
How to join Prime ahead of Cyber Monday
Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, young adults and higher education students of any age can try Prime with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year for a membership. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.