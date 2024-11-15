Don't miss out on big savings from top brands like Squishmallows, Fisher-Price, and Barbie.
If you’re looking to save big this holiday season, you’re in luck. Amazon customers will be able to shop millions of deals across more than 35 categories, including electronics, home, beauty, and fashion, during our Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday event happening November 21 through December 2. But you won’t have to wait that long to start saving on toys.
Starting November 15, Amazon customers can save up to 50% on some of the hottest toys from top brands like Hasbro Gaming, Fisher-Price, and Melissa & Doug, as well as unique finds from small businesses like Exploding Kittens and Picasso Tiles.
Here are 17 exciting toy deals that you can shop right now. Browse more toy deals here and find a giftable selection of inspiring toys, games, and activity kits including trending products from our seasonal Holiday Kids Gift Book in the new Virtual Toy Shop.
Note: These deals are subject to change and availability.
Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World Dinosaur (Amazon Exclusive)
This interactive dinosaur toy features a handle-controlled T-rex dinosaur that lunges, chomps, and lights up for an immersive play experience. Complete with a projectile launcher, vehicle, and Owen Grady action figure, this action-packed set lets young adventurers control the mighty T-rex and send their action figure racing into Jurassic era action.
Sale price: $36.49
Discount: 54%
Shop the item here
Sale price: $36.49
Discount: 54%
Shop the item here
Exploding Kittens: Throw Throw Avocado party game
From the creators of Exploding Kittens, this party game is a combination of card games and dodgeball where players go head to head collecting cards, earning points, and throwing avocados at one another—either at home or on the road.
Sale price: $11.99
Discount: 52%
Shop the item here
Sale price: $11.99
Discount: 52%
Shop the item here
Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Batman & Vehicle
Reach epic heights with this Imaginext DC Super Friends toy set, which features an XL Batman and XL push-along toy motorcycle. Not only does the 10-inch Batman figure have movable arms and legs for realistic action, the projectile launcher attaches to either side of the Batcycle for fun rolling action.
Sale price: $19.99
Discount: 50%
Shop the item here
Sale price: $19.99
Discount: 50%
Shop the item here
Baby Alive: Magical Mixer baby doll
Prepare a strawberry shake for your Baby Alive doll in a real working toy blender before changing her diaper. The doll comes with a strawberry-themed removable dress and a comb for brushing her blond hair.
Sale price: $13.99
Discount: 50%
Shop the item here
Sale price: $13.99
Discount: 50%
Shop the item here
PicassoTiles 106 Piece Magnetic Tiles Light Up LED Christmas Tree
Get in the holiday spirit with this 100+ piece Christmas-themed magnetic building set, featuring a battery-operated LED light string, versatile shapes, and three lighting modes for endless holiday possibilities. With 40 squares, 9 triangles, 20 isosceles triangles, 34 acute triangles, and 2 pentagon tiles kids can build and create for both holiday festivities and year-round fun.
Sale price: $37.96 (with coupon)
Discount: 50% off coupon
Shop the item here
Sale price: $37.96 (with coupon)
Discount: 50% off coupon
Shop the item here
Lionel: The Polar Express ready-to-play train set with remote
This battery-powered train set with remote comes with an exclusive track system that can create a circle, rectangle, or oval track. With authentic train sounds, announcements, whistle, working headlight, and more, this Berkshire-style train model is great for kids, hobbyists, or holiday decorating.
Sale price: $62.49
Discount: 46%
Shop the item here
Sale price: $62.49
Discount: 46%
Shop the item here
Pillow Pets Originals Stuffed Animal Plush Toy 18", Playful Penguin, Large
This adorable stuffed animal penguin transforms into a cozy pillow for naps, travel, and bedtime comfort. This versatile plush companion is perfect for animal lovers of all ages, offering cuddly companionship during playtime and doubling as a soft, decorative pillow for reading, watching TV, or creating a comfy bedroom atmosphere.
Sale price: $19.99
Discount: 43%
Shop the item here
Sale price: $19.99
Discount: 43%
Shop the item here
Melissa & Doug felt pizza play set
Cook up some fun with four soft slices of pizza, customizable with all kinds of felt toppings. Toddlers and preschoolers will love the durable pizza pan and cardboard delivery box for imaginative play and screen-free creativity.
Sale price: $14.99
Discount: 40%
Shop the item here
Sale price: $14.99
Discount: 40%
Shop the item here
National Geographic Professional Rock Tumbler Kit
Discover the fascinating world of geology with this professional rock tumbler kit, featuring a durable motor with time and speed controls and a leak-proof 2 lb. barrel for transforming rough rocks into beautifully polished gemstones. This comprehensive set includes 1 lb. of raw rocks with 9 types of gemstones, 5 jewelry fastenings, grit, strainer & GemFoam for a dazzling shine.
Sale price: $56.99
Discount: 37%
Shop the item here
Sale price: $56.99
Discount: 37%
Shop the item here
Hasbro Gaming: Connect 4 board game
This updated version of the popular game includes four “Blue Blocker” discs that open doors to new strategies. Stay one step ahead of your opponents to get the winning four-in-a-row combination before anyone else.
Sale price: $8.99
Discount: 36%
Shop the item here
Sale price: $8.99
Discount: 36%
Shop the item here
3Doodler Start+ Essentials (2024) 3D Pen Set for Kids
Cut back on screen time and unlock your child's creativity with the 3Doodler Start+ Essentials, a 3D printing pen designed for kids for STEM learning. This complete kit includes an upgraded, easy-to-hold pen with faster charging, more 3Doodler Start filament, and 10 new stencils offering hours of educational fun while fostering real-world connections to various STEM concepts.
Sale price: $32.99
Discount: 34%
Shop the item here
Sale price: $32.99
Discount: 34%
Shop the item here
Monopoly Junior: Super Mario board game
The Super Mario–themed edition of Monopoly Junior offers players the chance to move around the board as Mario, Peach, Yoshi, or Luigi. It even includes the iconic coin sound from the video game to make the Mushroom Kingdom come alive.
Sale price: $14.99
Discount: 32%
Shop the item here
Sale price: $14.99
Discount: 32%
Shop the item here
Squishmallows Romy peach seal
Hug your troubles away with the 8-inch Romy, a talented seamstress and stylist with a tie-dye belly. Official Squishmallows products make ultrasoft companions and come in a variety of personalities, sizes, and colors.
Sale price: $8.99
Discount: 31%
Shop the item here
Sale price: $8.99
Discount: 31%
Shop the item here
Hasbro Gaming: Candy Land
Introduce a new generation of kids to colorful destinations like Cookie Commons or Chocolate Mountain. Perfect for anyone, regardless of reading level, who wants to move across jewel-toned paths to find the kidnapped King Kandy.
Sale price: $8.99
Discount: 25%
Shop the item here
Sale price: $8.99
Discount: 25%
Shop the item here
My Little Pony Toys, Sunny's Playset Reveal (Amazon Exclusive)
This 2-1 playset transforms from a large pony to an entertainment-inspired playset and comes with a Sunny Starscout My Little Pony doll. The interactive 25-inch-tall “Crystal Brighthouse” playset features 12 rooms, 5 levels, 30 interactive accessories, a movable slide with a pool, and a light-up Unity Crystal.
Sale price: $73.99
Discount: 26%
Shop the item here
Sale price: $73.99
Discount: 26%
Shop the item here
Wow! Stuff: RealFX Stitch animatronic plush
The 18-inch animatronic plush from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, which features more than 100 action and sound combinations, is perfect for hugs, cuddles, and imaginative play. The RealFX functions combine animatronics with puppetry to create Puppetronics.
Sale price: $59.99
Discount: 25%
Shop the item here
Sale price: $59.99
Discount: 25%
Shop the item here
Barbie Extra Mini Minis travel doll
These 3.25-inch dolls are the smallest of the Barbie Extra Fly crew and vacation-ready in trendsetting fashions with destination-themed accessories. This winter-themed Barbie Extra Mini Mini is prepared for fun in the snow with icy blue hair, a fuzzy sweaterdress, and a snowflake crossbody purse.
Sale price: $5.49
Discount: 21%
Shop the item here
Sale price: $5.49
Discount: 21%
Shop the item here
How do I join Prime before the holiday season?
You don’t have to be a Prime member to shop Amazon’s Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday event deals—but if you want to take advantage of the many benefits of a Prime membership during the holiday season (and beyond!), now’s a great time to join. Prime members can complete their holiday shopping while enjoying unlimited fast, free delivery including 300 million items available with free Prime shipping in the U.S., and tens of millions of the most popular items available with Same-Day or One-Day Delivery.
In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, young adults and higher education students of any age can try Prime with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year for a membership. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. Learn more about Prime, including discounted memberships, here.
Customers can enjoy millions of additional deals during Amazon’s Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday events from November 21 through December 2. Learn everything you need to know about Amazon’s Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday event sales.