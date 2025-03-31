More than 300 million items are available with free Prime delivery in the U.S. and tens of millions of items are also available with free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery. Last year, Amazon delivered at its fastest speeds ever for

Prime members

globally. In the U.S., Prime members saved on average over $500 each on their deliveries last year—nearly four times the cost of an annual membership fee. Plus, Prime gives members access to exclusive deals and discounts every day and year-round during Prime deal events like Prime Day, extensive streaming choices on Prime Video, and additional benefits all in a

single membership

.