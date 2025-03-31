Everyone knows about Prime’s cornerstone benefits like fast, free delivery, access to exclusive deals and discounts year-round, and extensive streaming options with Prime Video—but you may not be as familiar with some of its latest benefits included in the membership.
It’s benefits like these that add to Prime’s every day savings, convenience, and entertainment all in a single membership.
Alexa+
With the launch of Alexa+, Prime members in the U.S. will soon have another exciting new benefit that builds on the tremendous value members were already enjoying with benefits including record-fast delivery speeds and free delivery on more than 300 million items—tens of millions which can be delivered the same or next day, exclusive deals and shopping events like Prime Day, entertainment like Prime Video, as well as savings on groceries, prescription medication, gas, and Grubhub+. Prime is a better value than ever.
Powered by generative AI, Alexa+ is more conversational, smarter, personalized, and gets things done. Alexa+ also enhances existing Prime benefits with easier shopping, natural video and music searches, interactive photo experiences, and more—making it the best way to experience savings, convenience, and entertainment with Prime.
During the Early Access period, Alexa+ will roll out to customers in the U.S. who own an Echo Show 8, 10, 15 and 21. If you don’t yet have one of these devices, you can buy one today to be among the first to get early access to Alexa+ as it becomes available. Additionally, if you want to put your name on the list to be considered for early access, please visit www.amazon.com/newalexa.
Fuel savings
Prime members can now save $0.10 per gallon at approximately 7,000 eligible bp, Amoco, and ampm gas stations across the U.S. Based on average U.S. driver statistics when purchasing at qualifying locations*, this means nearly $70 of savings per year—that’s nearly half the cost of an annual Prime membership.*
Grubhub+
Every Prime membership comes with free Grubhub+—a $120 value per year—as part of their Prime membership with perks like $0 delivery fees on eligible Grubhub orders, lower service fees, 5% credit back on pick-up orders, and other exclusive offers. Learn more.
Want to know more about Prime?
More than 300 million items are available with free Prime delivery in the U.S. and tens of millions of items are also available with free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery. Last year, Amazon delivered at its fastest speeds ever for Prime members globally. In the U.S., Prime members saved on average over $500 each on their deliveries last year—nearly four times the cost of an annual membership fee. Plus, Prime gives members access to exclusive deals and discounts every day and year-round during Prime deal events like Prime Day, extensive streaming choices on Prime Video, and additional benefits all in a single membership.
How to sign up for a Prime membership
In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually. Amazon also offers additional, discounted membership options providing the same, valuable benefits of a regular Prime membership—including free delivery on more than 300 million items, exclusive deals, and savings for eligible members—at only 50% of the cost.
Eligible young adults (ages 18-24) and higher education students can try a discounted Prime membership with a six-month trial, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Eligible qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers can try Prime Access for 30-days before paying $6.99 per month. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.
*Savings calculation is based on an average of 675 gallons used per year, and an average of 21.5 miles per gallon used on light-duty economy cars. This is data is sourced from the Department of Transportation. Individual member savings may vary based on fuel usage and purchasing activity, among other factors.