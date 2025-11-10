Key takeaways
- The new feature creates dedicated communities for listeners to discover, share, chat about and listen to music recommended by like-minded fans.
- Fans can instantly share and stream suggested songs, all within the app.
- Fan Groups arrives in beta today to customers in Canada on iOS and Android.
Music has always been about connection—between artists and listeners, between emotions and expression, and among passionate fans seeking their next music discovery. Amazon Music is making the fan-to-fan connection even stronger today with the introduction of Fan Groups: a new feature launching in beta initially for customers in Canada, that turns music discovery into a shared community experience, without having to leave the app.
Creating music communities within the streaming experience
The Amazon Music app on iOS and Android will now feature dedicated communities where listeners can discover, share, chat, and listen to music they love alongside other passionate fans. Fan Groups seamlessly combines music discussion with streaming, allowing listeners to share or discover new content through community recommendations and immediately listen in the same space.
How Fan Groups transforms music discovery
Fan Groups is interactive, making it easier for users to start conversations with other listeners by joining ongoing chat threads, and by showing appreciation for others’ contributions through emoji reactions, making new posts, and creating new groups and communities.
The interactive nature transforms the listening experience by:
- Making it easier to discuss and discover new music through fan recommendations
- Enabling conversations about your favorite artists and emerging genres
- Allowing members to share and save recommendations from others
- Instantly streaming recommended music without leaving the conversation or the app
Diverse communities from Day 1
Kickstarting the initial beta launch are several active groups, organically created and populated by real fans. These groups span diverse musical interests—from indie rock to country, Punjabi to K-pop, Francophone music to high-energy workout playlists—serving as both entry points for exploration and templates for users to create their own communities.
All Fan Groups are public, and anyone can create a new group, including artists who want to connect directly with their fans. This open approach ensures that niche musical interests can find their community, while popular genres can develop sub-communities focused on specific elements that passionate fans care about most.
This launch represents another step in Amazon Music’s commitment to enhancing the music listening experience through helping fans connect with and celebrate more of the music they love and discover new favorites. Fan Groups will be rolling out to customers in the U.S and additional markets worldwide beginning next year.
Next, find out more about you can discover your top artists, songs, and more with Insights on Amazon Music.