This collaboration adds hundreds of prescription pet medications to Amazon's already wide assortment of pet supplies to help keep pets happy and healthy. Pet parents in the U.S. can now purchase these medications through Vetsource using Amazon's familiar checkout process, combining the convenience of one-stop shopping with reliable delivery.
"We know animals are not just pets; they're family. That's why we're so excited about being able to expand our pet offerings to include prescriptions," said Wendy Franks, Director of Amazon Pets. "Whether it's food, toys, or now medicine, we want to make it easier for people to take care of all their family members—including the four-legged ones. It's about giving pet parents one less thing to worry about, so they can focus on what really matters—spending quality time with their pets."
Vetsource manages the dispensing and delivery of veterinarian-prescribed medications to pet parents. Hundreds of the most commonly prescribed medications such as flea and tick preventatives and treatments for chronic conditions will be available and the selection in the U.S. Amazon store will continue to grow. All prescription medications are FDA approved.
To shop for pet prescriptions on Amazon through Vetsource, you’ll first want to search for your pet’s prescribed medication in the search bar in the Amazon Shopping app or on Amazon.com via your desktop. Next, add your pet’s prescription to your cart. At checkout, input your prescribing veterinarian’s information—and once approved by your veterinarian, eligible prescriptions will ship from one of Vetsource’s U.S. pharmacy locations. Shipping time typically ranges from 2-6 days.
When ordering prescriptions for first-time, Vetsource will contact the veterinarian for approval. Refills can usually be processed without additional veterinarian contact, as long as an active prescription with remaining refills is on file.