"We know animals are not just pets; they're family. That's why we're so excited about being able to expand our pet offerings to include prescriptions," said Wendy Franks, Director of Amazon Pets. "Whether it's food, toys, or now medicine, we want to make it easier for people to take care of all their family members—including the four-legged ones. It's about giving pet parents one less thing to worry about, so they can focus on what really matters—spending quality time with their pets."