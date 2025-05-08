The countdown to Amazon Pet Day is on, and we're excited to showcase an impressive selection of deals for pet parents everywhere! On May 13 and 14, experience Amazon’s selection, value, convenience, and speed come to life as we offer thousands of the best pet-related deals and savings from top pet brands. From essential pet care items and premium foods to innovative electronics, entertaining toys, stylish apparel, and must-have accessories, shoppers can find everything they need or want to spoil furry family members while enjoying substantial discounts.
The top 50 Amazon Pet Day deals
Pet food & treats deals
Bone Appetit! No need to worry about begging at the dinner table when you serve up these nutrient-packed meals and tasty treats.
- Blue Buffalo: Save up to 30% on dog treats, biscuits, and food
- Fancy Feast: Save up to 35% on cat food, treats, and lickables
- Hill's Science Diet: Save up to 25% on all life stages dog and cat food and treats
- IAMS: Save up to 20% on dog food, cat food, and treats
- Milk-Bone: Save up to 30% on dog treats
- Open Farm: Save 15% on select dog food
- Solid Gold: Save 20% on dog food
- Stella & Chewy's: Save up to 20% on dog food, cat food, treats, and bone broth
- Weruva: Save up to 15% on cat and dog food, bone broth, and lickable treats
- ZIWI Peak: Save up to 35% on dog food, cat food, and treats
Technology deals
From cameras to automatic feeders, the latest in pet electronics is here on Amazon. Shop to elevate your pet’s routine with these tech essentials.
- Furbo: Save 20% on select accessories
- oneisall: Save up to 25% on pet tech gadgets
- PetSafe ScoopFree: Save 13% on OpenSky Automatic Self-Cleaning Litter Box
- PetSafe: Save up to 35% on healthy automatic pet food and water stations
Pet care deals
Try out these pet care essentials that can help keep your animals in tip-top shape.
- Ancestry DNA: Save 20% on pet DNA kits
- DOUXO: Save 20% on Skin and Coat Spa Wipes, shampoo, and conditioner for dogs and cats
- Frontline, Frontline Plus: Save up to 30% on flea and tick products
- Greenies: Save 20% on supplements
- Honest Paws: Save 20% on fish oil
- Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day: Save 20% on pet stain and odor fighter, shampoo, and cleaners
- Pet Honesty: Save up to 30% on pet supplements
- PetLab Co.: Save 10% on top-rated supplements
- Purina Pro Plan Veterinary: Save up to 30% on supplements
- Seresto, K9 Advantix, and Advantus: Save up to 30% on flea and tick products
- VetPro: Save 20% on pet probiotics
- WAHL: Save 20% on clipper grooming kits
- Wisdom Panel: Save 20% on pet DNA kits
- Wonder Paws: Save 20% on pet products
- Wuffes: Save 20% on dog probiotics
- Zesty Paws: Save up to 30% on pet supplements
Home and travel deals
Restock on everything you need for both snuggling up and hitting the road—because home is where your pet is.
- Bedsure: Save up to 30% on pet beds
- Best Pet Supplies: Save up to 20% on car booster seats for dogs, cat scratchers, pet tents, and dog beds
- Coolaroo: Save up to 45% on indoor and outdoor cooling dog beds
- Earth Rated: Save 20% on toys and accessories
- Fresh Step: Save up to 30% on litter
- Oxbow: Save up to 15% on pure comfort bedding supplies
- PawHut: Save 20% on pet habitats
- PetKit: Save 20% on accessories
- Purina Tidy Cats: Save up to 20% on litter
- Rocco & Roxie Supply Co.: Save 25% on litter box eliminator
Toys, apparel, and accessories deals
Amazon has plenty of options that are sure to get tails wagging.
- BarkBox: Save 20% on select toys
- Benebone: Save up to 35% on dog chew toys
- Nylabone: Save up to 35% on dog chew toys
- Catit: Save up to 40% on interactive cat toy and feeder
- Fida Pets: Save 20% on dog ropes
- Kurgo: Save up to 15% on Surf n'Turf Life Jackets for dogs
- Outward Hound: Save up to 60% on interactive and enrichment toys for dogs
- Pet Passion: Save up to 25% on dog bandanas, hoodies, and jackets
- PetSafe: Save up to 30% on 3 in 1 dog harness—no pull solutions
- Ruffwear: Save up to 20% on collars, leashes, and accessories
Amazon Pet Day runs Tuesday, May 13 at 12 a.m. PDT through Wednesday, May 14 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Prime members also get fast, free-shipping during Pet Day and every day, while enjoying savings, convenience, and entertainment all in a single membership.
More ways to care for your pet on Amazon with pet prescriptions from VetSource
Amazon is expanding its pet care offerings, now providing prescription pet medications on Amazon.com through Vetsource, a leading pet pharmacy. This collaboration adds hundreds of prescription pet medications to Amazon's already wide assortment of pet products to help keep pets happy and healthy. Pet parents in the U.S. can now purchase these medications through Vetsource using Amazon's familiar checkout process, combining the convenience of one-stop shopping with reliable delivery. Learn more about Amazon’s new pet prescription offerings.
