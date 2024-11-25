Carlecia Bell, owner of CW Bell Logistics LLC, has been an Amazon Delivery Service Partner (DSP) since 2022. She operates out of two Seattle-area delivery stations and employs 120 people. Prior to being a DSP owner, she worked for a bank and founded a nonprofit.
James Conner, owner of Smiles for Miles LLC, has been a DSP owner since 2020 and employs nearly 100 people in the Detroit area. Previously, James was the vice president of operations for a company that managed franchise brands.
We’re Carlecia and James, two of the more than 4,400 small-business owners who provide services as part of the Amazon Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program. In 2018, Amazon launched the DSP program as a way to connect with aspiring entrepreneurs and help us build and scale our own delivery business with Amazon. Since then, DSP owners have created 390,000 driving jobs and generated $58 billion in total revenue for small businesses like ours.
Three scenes of Amazon’s Delivery Service Partners smiling and interacting

As we head into the busiest time of year for us—affectionately known as “Peak”—we thought it would be a fitting opportunity to share some things you may not have known about the DSP program and our work.

1.
We’re small-business owners
Amazon Delivery Service Partner addressing group of workers in blue vests in parking lot

Carlecia: We work closely with Amazon, but as DSPs, we decide how we want to run our individual business. We do all of the hiring, and set our own wages, benefits, and team culture.

Workplace safety briefing in large warehouse facility

James: One of the biggest things to me is the ability to provide a livelihood for my employees. I started with 13 people on my team, running four routes a day. Now I have nearly 100 employees and more than 30 routes. As a small-business owner, I know people count on me and my ability to make sure their paycheck comes so they can provide for themselves and their families.

2.
We prioritize safety
DSP owner greets smiling delivery driver in vehicle at loading dock

James: All of our vans have functioning air-conditioning and heating systems. If they’re not working, we take that vehicle out of service until it’s repaired. Michigan winters are no joke. I make sure my drivers are prepared and have their vehicles stocked with ice scrapers, ice cleats, snow shovels, warm-up kits, and other supplies. (And while you’re reading this—a quick reminder to please turn on your outside lights to help our drivers see at night!)

An Amazon delivery driver selecting packages that are sorted with VAPR technology.
New AI tech in Amazon vans spotlights packages to save drivers effort and time
3.
We love being a part of our community
Silhouette of person carrying a package by delivery carts

Carlecia: One of the biggest reasons why I became a DSP owner was to be able to give back to my community. I was always interested in the DSP program, and during COVID, the nonprofit I founded provided hot meals in the community. As I began speaking with people, I realized that by becoming a DSP owner, I could give back to my community in a meaningful way while creating more jobs. I’m one of the more than 800 DSPs in the U.S. and Canada who have participated in the "Together, We Give" program, which gives DSPs grants up to $5,000 to support charitable donations to nonprofits in our community. This fall, we donated to an organization that provides school supplies to local students. One of my drivers pulled me aside recently and told me she is proud to work for my company because of what we were doing in the community.

Amazon delivery station
A behind-the-scenes look at how Amazon prepares for its biggest sale events of the year
4.
We collaborate directly with Amazon to help them improve the DSP program
Amazon Delivery Service Partner

Carlecia: We’re both members of Amazon’s Community Advisory Group (CAG), a group of DSP owners who advise Amazon to make sure our voices are heard in program, technology, and policy changes. We also participate in pilot programs and provide feedback.

Employees in safety vests having a conversation in warehouse
5.
Driver well-being is a top priority
Amazon Delivery Service Partners sharing donuts outside

Carlecia: One of my passions is creating a good experience for my drivers. It’s important to me to create a culture of caring at work. My drivers know that our team cares about their well-being in and outside of work. I have an open-door policy and love to get their feedback on things that make their jobs easier. I also enjoy showing appreciation to my drivers by bringing donuts or bagels for breakfast and having pizza or tacos waiting for them when they return to the station.

James: As small-business owners, we offer a range of benefits to our employees like medical, dental, and vision insurance and a flexible schedule that works for their family life. We also increase our hiring efforts during busy times like Peak and Prime Days so we make sure we have more drivers to help spread out the workload, and I offer more opportunities for overtime in case people want to make additional money during the holidays. To bring a little holiday cheer during Peak, we cater lunch for drivers—usually something that’s easy to take and go—and I have contests based on safety, quality, and attendance metrics with prizes for the winners. Some of the drivers also like to wear Santa and elf hats, which is fun to see out on the road.

An image of a woman, an Amazon Delivery Service Partner, in a work vest standing in front of a delivery van.
I'm an Amazon Delivery Service Partner. Follow me on a typical day as I run my small business and prepare my drivers for deliveries.
6.
We’re always looking to promote from within
Industrial warehouse scene with employees processing packages

James: I’ve always wanted to run my own business. To be a successful DSP owner you need to have grit, persistence, and the ability to deal with ambiguity. All of the managers on my team started out as drivers, and I’ve promoted them from within, which is something I’m really proud of. At the end of the day, I don’t know what the next 20 years looks like, but I’m excited to be teamed up with Amazon. I can’t think of a better partner.

7.
We have access to services and Amazon tools to help our drivers thrive
Amazon delivery workers loading packages onto truck at warehouse

James: If our drivers want to pursue a college degree, skill certification, or high school completion courses, we can help them through third-party services that Amazon connects us with like Next Mile.

We also have access to industry-leading 401(k) plans and receive reimbursement from Amazon to help us match employee contributions. And if our drivers or other employees are interested in becoming DSP owners themselves, we can nominate them for Road to Ownership, a program that helps them launch their own delivery business.

