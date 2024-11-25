Carlecia: One of the biggest reasons why I became a DSP owner was to be able to give back to my community. I was always interested in the DSP program, and during COVID, the nonprofit I founded provided hot meals in the community. As I began speaking with people, I realized that by becoming a DSP owner, I could give back to my community in a meaningful way while creating more jobs. I’m one of the more than 800 DSPs in the U.S. and Canada who have participated in the "Together, We Give" program, which gives DSPs grants up to $5,000 to support charitable donations to nonprofits in our community. This fall, we donated to an organization that provides school supplies to local students. One of my drivers pulled me aside recently and told me she is proud to work for my company because of what we were doing in the community.