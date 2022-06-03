“For as long as I can remember, I have loved working with people, building teams, and giving back to the community,” said Ermenexildo “Rosie” Rosales, operations manager at RABT, an Amazon Delivery Service Partner (DSP). “When I joined RABT, I was able to take my passions and turn them into a career in logistics as a driver. With the hands-on training, support, and mentorship that I’ve received from my DSP, I’m ready to turn my ambitions into reality and start my own business."

Rosales is a member of Amazon’s inaugural cohort of Road to Ownership, a new 16-week accelerated training and development program designed to help drivers and team members of Amazon Delivery Service Partners (DSPs) advance their careers and launch their own delivery businesses. At the end of the training program, candidates present their business plan—and all graduates receive a $30,000 grant to cover start-up costs and living expenses while they establish their business.

“It’s been amazing to have such a dedicated support system through the program and while developing my business plan.” Ermenexildo Rosales Operations manager, RABT, an Amazon DSP

The program provides a blended learning experience that includes facilitator-led classes, customized online learning modules, and mentor development sessions with current DSP owners. The curriculum focuses on enhancing participants' understanding of the critical functions of operating a DSP and fostering business acumen needed to lead a thriving company.

In 2018, we launched the DSP program to share Amazon’s operations and logistics knowledge with aspiring entrepreneurs. These businesses, their drivers, and their support teams are the heart and soul of our delivery network. We’re committed to providing these talented associates in our DSPs with new opportunities, industry-leading training, tools, and technology to help them propel their careers and achieve long-term success.

Drivers meet with their DSP mentors as part of the Road to Ownership program.



“Access to quality training, supportive mentors, and comprehensive career preparation are critical to long-term success and lay the groundwork for the next generation of leaders,” said Udit Madan, vice president of Amazon Last Mile Delivery. “The Road to Ownership program is providing a pathway for these talented individuals to further advance their careers and follow their dreams to start their own businesses.”

DSPs are hands-on leaders who care about building a strong company culture and giving back to the community. All participants in the program have been working with their DSP for at least one year. DSP owners nationwide nominated nearly 900 individuals for the program. The first cohort includes 30 individuals selected after a thorough interview process, and most began their careers as DSP drivers. These accomplished and diverse individuals bring decades of previous work experience across industries and have a variety of educational backgrounds.

“Through this program, we’re providing talented individuals across our DSP network the opportunity to upskill and reskill, enabling them to turn their career aspirations into career advancement. It’s an incredible program for emerging team members to succeed at DSP ownership,” said James Banks, a program mentor and the owner of SafeSmart Shipping, an Amazon DSP.

“It’s been amazing to have such a dedicated support system through the program and while developing my business plan,” said Rosales. “I can’t wait to apply everything I’ve learned to building a strong team that brings smiles to customers every day.”