At Amazon, we remain steadfast in our commitment to Just Walk Out technology, and continue to invest in research and drive innovation as we believe frictionless, checkout-free shopping will be the future of physical retail. We offer Just Walk Out technology as a service to third-party retailers, and it is currently available in over 200 third-party locations at airports,

stadiums

,

universities

,

hospitals

, and more in the U.S., UK, Australia, and Canada. We will launch more Just Walk Out stores in 2024 than any year prior.