Amazon MGM Studios has released the trailer for the new sports drama The Boys in the Boat. Directed by Academy Award-winning actor and filmmaker George Clooney, the film follows the University of Washington rowing team as they compete for gold at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. They’re a team of underdogs facing seemingly insurmountable challenges during the height of the Great Depression, who are thrust into the spotlight to take on elite rivals from around the world.

“The Boys in the Boat is about strong, tough kids,” said Clooney in a behind-the-scenes featurette. “They were poor and hungry. They’re rowing because it’s the only way they can stay in college. The stakes were much higher for them, and it gave them an edge.”

The true and inspirational story is based on the No. 1 New York Times best-selling nonfiction novel written by Daniel James Brown.

“There’s lots of times that the human spirit prevails over circumstances that it doesn’t seem it ought to be able to prevail over,” said Brown. “It reminds us what we’re capable of when we pull together”

The Boys in the Boat will be in theaters December. Check out the trailer then keep an eye out for updates as we get closer to the premiere.