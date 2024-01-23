Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se
Subscribe
en
Amazon.com | Conditions of Use | Amazon Privacy Policy | © 1996-2024 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
Submit Search
Show Search
Subscribe
en
International sites
Asia Pacific
Australia
About Amazon (English)
India
About Amazon (English)
Japan
About Amazon (日本語)
Singapore
About Amazon (English)
Europe
European Union
About Amazon (English)
France
About Amazon (Français)
Germany
About Amazon (Deutsch)
Italy
About Amazon (Italiano)
Poland
About Amazon (Polski)
Spain
About Amazon (Español)
United Kingdom
About Amazon (English)
Americas
United States
About Amazon (English)
México
About Amazon (Español)
Canada
About Amazon (English) About Amazon (Français)
Brazil
About Amazon (Português)
NewsRetail

20 unique Valentine's gifts for her for $50 or less—all available on Amazon

Written by Mara Leighton
3 min
 
Written by Mara Leighton
Valentine's gifts for her
Find unique and practical holiday gift ideas for everyone in your life.

If you’re looking for special Valentine’s Day gifts that won’t break the bank, Amazon is full of great options for her that won’t cost you more than $50. Whether you think she’ll love a necklace personalized with her name and birthstone or a luxurious fragrance gift set or bath soak, you can find 20 unique ideas below.

Note: Availability and price are subject to change and accurate at the time of publishing.

Here are 20 unique Valentine's gift ideas for her for $50 or less:

Find unique and practical holiday gift ideas for everyone in your life.

If you’re looking for special Valentine’s Day gifts that won’t break the bank, Amazon is full of great options for her that won’t cost you more than $50. Whether you think she’ll love a necklace personalized with her name and birthstone or a luxurious fragrance gift set or bath soak, you can find 20 unique ideas below.

Note: Availability and price are subject to change and accurate at the time of publishing.

Here are 20 unique Valentine's gift ideas for her for $50 or less:

  • NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Butter Gloss
    Valentine's Day

    This non-sticky lip gloss comes in a wide variety of shades and has a creamy, buttery soft, and long-lasting effect. Each color delivers sheer to medium coverage.

    Price: $4.80
    Shop the item

  • ROSELYNBOUTIQUE Gua Sha Facial Tools
    Valentine's Day

    The Gua Sha tool, designed to improve the microcirculation of facial blood vessels and increase blood flow, can help you feel energized and relaxed.

    Price: $7.99
    Shop the item

  • L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
    Valentine's Day

    The L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara doesn’t smudge, flake, or clump, and delivers 20x more volume, up to 2x more length, and up to 24 hours of wear.

    Price: $9.47
    Shop the item

  • IT Cosmetics Pillow Lips Lipstick
    Valentine's Day

    This high-pigment, lip-plumping lipstick by IT Cosmetics includes collagen, shea butter, and beeswax. It helps minimize the look of lip wrinkles and provides high-impact color payoff in a single swipe.

    Price: $9.99
    Shop the item

  • essie gel couture Long-Lasting Nail Polish
    Valentine's Day

    The gel couture nail polish looks like a gel—and lasts up to 14 days—without a UV lamp or harsh soaking or scrubbing needed for removal. It also features a patented swirl-stem and curve-hugging brush for precise application.

    Price: $13.00
    Shop the item

  • PAVOI 14K Gold-Plated Cubic Zirconia Heart Necklace
    Valentine's Day

    This dainty heart-shaped necklace comes in rose gold, white gold, or yellow gold and has a 60-day money-back guarantee. PAVOI jewelry is also made from 100% recycled materials and packaged in 99% recycled materials.

    Price: $13.95
    Shop the item

  • Desnuage Handmade Pull-Through Earrings
    Valentine's Day

    These elegant pull-through earrings—handmade from 925 sterling silver—are lightweight, hypoallergenic, and durable.

    Price: $14.39
    Shop the item

  • Miabella 925 Sterling Silver Italian Herringbone Link Anklet
    Valentine's Day

    This elegant, comfortable anklet is made in Italy, arrives in an elegant gift box, and comes in either 18K yellow gold plated over silver or pure 925 sterling silver.

    Price: $14.90-$16.50
    Shop the item

  • Saintrygo Valentine's Day Heart Shaped Faux Fur Purse
    Valentine's Day

    These fluffy, heart-shaped faux fur purses have cute pom pom accents, come in red and pink to mix and match, and are big enough to hold small items.

    Price: $16.99
    Shop the item

  • ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
    Valentine's Day

    This 3-in-1 cleansing treatment nourishes as a balm, removes makeup as an oil, and hydrates as a milk. It features a unique blend of essential oils which can leave your skin feeling deeply cleansed, soothed, and soft.

    Price: $17.00
    Shop the item

  • Conair Double Ceramic 3-Barrel Curling Iron
    Valentine's Day

    This innovative curling iron delivers even heat and fast styling with 30 heat settings for different hair types and textures.

    Price: $19.97
    Shop the item

  • AFKOMST Small Woven Cross Body Bag
    Valentine's Day

    Gift her a minimalist, boho-style purse made from soft, vegan leather that’s stain- and fade-resistant and big enough for everyday essentials like her wallet and phone.

    Price: $20.98
    Shop the item

  • KNEYATTA Valentine's Day Sweatshirt
    Valentine's Day

    These cute crew-neck Valentine’s Day sweatshirts come in multiple colors so you can pick whichever festive style matches her personality best.

    Price: $20.99-$27.99
    Shop the item

  • Ellis Brooklyn Booklet Fragrance Discovery Set
    Valentine's Day

    The Fragrance Discovery Set is Ellis Brooklyn’s “sleekest edit” of its five best-selling fragrances—including Myth with its white musk, jasmine, and cedarwood notes and Salt with notes of sandalwood and ambergris.

    Price: $21.00
    Shop the item

  • Urban Decay 24/7 Eyeshadow Compact
    Valentine's Day

    This award-winning, long-lasting eyeshadow has a vegan formula and offers up to 12 hours of wear, pigmented and blendable color, and an ultra-velvety texture in 25 different shades.

    Price: $22.00
    Shop the item

  • MignonandMignon Personalized Birthstone Name Necklace
    Valentine's Day

    Surprise her with a necklace personalized just for her with her birth month stone and a custom engraved disc with her name on it.

    Price: $23.50
    Shop the item

  • Laneige Berries 'N Choco Kisses Set
    Valentine's Day

    This set, which includes a full-sized Lip Glowy Balm in berry and travel-sized chocolate Lip Sleeping Mask, is formulated with Murumuru Seed and Shea butter and delivers intense moisture and antioxidants overnight for visibly smooth, hydrated lips.

    Price: $26.00
    Shop the item

  • Moroccanoil Dahlia Rouge Shower Gel and Body Lotion Set
    Valentine's Day

    This set includes a full-sized body lotion and shower gel, fragranced with Dahlia Rouge, the perfect floral combination with notes of dahlia petals and pearl tuberose, gently warmed with sandalwood and musk.

    Price: $34.00
    Shop the item

  • Victoria's Secret Bombshell Seduction 1.7oz Eau de Parfum
    Valentine's Day

    This long-lasting Eau de Parfum—the most concentrated, pure version of the fragrance—features scent notes of white peony, sage, and velvet musk.

    Price: $49.50
    Shop the item

  • Victoria’s Secret Deluxe Mini Fragrance Trio Gift Set
    Valentine's Day

    This limited-edition gift set includes three mini perfumes in Victoria’s Secret’s most popular Eau de Parfums: Tease’s notes of white gardenia and black vanilla; Bombshell’s fruity florals; and Bare’s woody, floral scent.

    Price: $50.00
    Shop the item

Next, learn how Amazon Fashion is using AI to help you find the perfect fit.

Related Tags
ShoppingHoliday
More Amazon News
Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se