20 unique Valentine's gifts for her for $50 or less—all available on Amazon

If you’re looking for special Valentine’s Day gifts that won’t break the bank, Amazon is full of great options for her that won’t cost you more than $50. Whether you think she’ll love a necklace personalized with her name and birthstone or a luxurious fragrance gift set or bath soak, you can find 20 unique ideas below.
Note: Availability and price are subject to change and accurate at the time of publishing.
Here are 20 unique Valentine's gift ideas for her for $50 or less:
-
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Butter Gloss
This non-sticky lip gloss comes in a wide variety of shades and has a creamy, buttery soft, and long-lasting effect. Each color delivers sheer to medium coverage.
Price: $4.80
Shop the item
-
ROSELYNBOUTIQUE Gua Sha Facial Tools
The Gua Sha tool, designed to improve the microcirculation of facial blood vessels and increase blood flow, can help you feel energized and relaxed.
Price: $7.99
Shop the item
-
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
The L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara doesn’t smudge, flake, or clump, and delivers 20x more volume, up to 2x more length, and up to 24 hours of wear.
Price: $9.47
Shop the item
-
IT Cosmetics Pillow Lips Lipstick
This high-pigment, lip-plumping lipstick by IT Cosmetics includes collagen, shea butter, and beeswax. It helps minimize the look of lip wrinkles and provides high-impact color payoff in a single swipe.
Price: $9.99
Shop the item
-
essie gel couture Long-Lasting Nail Polish
The gel couture nail polish looks like a gel—and lasts up to 14 days—without a UV lamp or harsh soaking or scrubbing needed for removal. It also features a patented swirl-stem and curve-hugging brush for precise application.
Price: $13.00
Shop the item
-
PAVOI 14K Gold-Plated Cubic Zirconia Heart Necklace
This dainty heart-shaped necklace comes in rose gold, white gold, or yellow gold and has a 60-day money-back guarantee. PAVOI jewelry is also made from 100% recycled materials and packaged in 99% recycled materials.
Price: $13.95
Shop the item
-
Desnuage Handmade Pull-Through Earrings
These elegant pull-through earrings—handmade from 925 sterling silver—are lightweight, hypoallergenic, and durable.
Price: $14.39
Shop the item
-
Miabella 925 Sterling Silver Italian Herringbone Link Anklet
This elegant, comfortable anklet is made in Italy, arrives in an elegant gift box, and comes in either 18K yellow gold plated over silver or pure 925 sterling silver.
Price: $14.90-$16.50
Shop the item
-
Saintrygo Valentine's Day Heart Shaped Faux Fur Purse
These fluffy, heart-shaped faux fur purses have cute pom pom accents, come in red and pink to mix and match, and are big enough to hold small items.
Price: $16.99
Shop the item
-
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
This 3-in-1 cleansing treatment nourishes as a balm, removes makeup as an oil, and hydrates as a milk. It features a unique blend of essential oils which can leave your skin feeling deeply cleansed, soothed, and soft.
Price: $17.00
Shop the item
-
Conair Double Ceramic 3-Barrel Curling Iron
This innovative curling iron delivers even heat and fast styling with 30 heat settings for different hair types and textures.
Price: $19.97
Shop the item
-
AFKOMST Small Woven Cross Body Bag
Gift her a minimalist, boho-style purse made from soft, vegan leather that’s stain- and fade-resistant and big enough for everyday essentials like her wallet and phone.
Price: $20.98
Shop the item
-
KNEYATTA Valentine's Day Sweatshirt
These cute crew-neck Valentine’s Day sweatshirts come in multiple colors so you can pick whichever festive style matches her personality best.
Price: $20.99-$27.99
Shop the item
-
Ellis Brooklyn Booklet Fragrance Discovery Set
The Fragrance Discovery Set is Ellis Brooklyn’s “sleekest edit” of its five best-selling fragrances—including Myth with its white musk, jasmine, and cedarwood notes and Salt with notes of sandalwood and ambergris.
Price: $21.00
Shop the item
-
Urban Decay 24/7 Eyeshadow Compact
This award-winning, long-lasting eyeshadow has a vegan formula and offers up to 12 hours of wear, pigmented and blendable color, and an ultra-velvety texture in 25 different shades.
Price: $22.00
Shop the item
-
MignonandMignon Personalized Birthstone Name Necklace
Surprise her with a necklace personalized just for her with her birth month stone and a custom engraved disc with her name on it.
Price: $23.50
Shop the item
-
Laneige Berries 'N Choco Kisses Set
This set, which includes a full-sized Lip Glowy Balm in berry and travel-sized chocolate Lip Sleeping Mask, is formulated with Murumuru Seed and Shea butter and delivers intense moisture and antioxidants overnight for visibly smooth, hydrated lips.
Price: $26.00
Shop the item
-
Moroccanoil Dahlia Rouge Shower Gel and Body Lotion Set
This set includes a full-sized body lotion and shower gel, fragranced with Dahlia Rouge, the perfect floral combination with notes of dahlia petals and pearl tuberose, gently warmed with sandalwood and musk.
Price: $34.00
Shop the item
-
Victoria's Secret Bombshell Seduction 1.7oz Eau de Parfum
This long-lasting Eau de Parfum—the most concentrated, pure version of the fragrance—features scent notes of white peony, sage, and velvet musk.
Price: $49.50
Shop the item
-
Victoria’s Secret Deluxe Mini Fragrance Trio Gift Set
This limited-edition gift set includes three mini perfumes in Victoria’s Secret’s most popular Eau de Parfums: Tease’s notes of white gardenia and black vanilla; Bombshell’s fruity florals; and Bare’s woody, floral scent.
Price: $50.00
Shop the item