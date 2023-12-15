Back to Amazon
NewsRetail

20 New Year's Eve outfit must-haves, according to the top stylist at Amazon

Written by Ashley Phillips
5 min
 
Written by Ashley Phillips
New Year's Eve must-haves
Make your New Year’s Eve outfit one to remember.

Whether your New Year’s Eve plans include a big night out, a more intimate gathering at home, or something in between, there’s no better time to pull out all the stops and wear something fun and festive.

An image of a woman with blonde hair holding Amazon boxes in front of a gold backdrop
10 awesome last-minute holiday deals from Amazon this week
Save on kitchen gadgets, electronics, and more.
Read more

Lucky for you, Amazon has tons of options—clothing, shoes, and accessories—to complete the full look and help you ring in the new year in style.

Mandy Veley, Head of Fashion Styling at Amazon, shared her top picks for New Year’s Eve outfit must-haves—and her selections don’t disappoint!

“New Year’s Eve is a moment to have fun with fashion and make a statement,” says Veley. “From metallics, sparkly sequins and pops of color, including a bold red, and everything in between, there’s something for everyone on Amazon. We want to help you celebrate in style as you ring in 2024.”

Note: Availability and price are subject to change and accurate at the time of publishing.

Here are 20 New Year’s Eve outfit must-haves, according to Veley:

  • Dress the Population Women’s Andy Strapless Sequin Wide Leg Jumpsuit
    New Year's Eve outfits

    The fully-lined Andy Jumpsuit is sure to make a statement. It features removable straps for an alternate look, a bodycon silhouette, and a bustier fitted bodice with elastic fusing.

    Price: $190.94 - $316.00

    Shop this item
    See how our influencers style similar items

  • WAYF Women's Tank Bustier Midi Dress
    New Year's Eve fashion must-haves

    This midi dress is designed with an A-line silhouette and midi length. It features mid-weight satin fabric, a boned bodice, gathered waist, and full skirt.

    Price: $118.00

    Shop this item
    See how our influencers style similar items

  • Vcagirest Long Rhinestone Tassel Earrings
    New Year's Eve fashion must-haves

    With crystal fringe and a built-in ear cuff, these statement earrings make sure you don’t blend in. They add an extra dose of shine to any New Year’s Eve outfit, no matter if it’s a cashmere sweater or a sequined dress.

    Price: $10.98

    Shop this item
    See how our influencers style similar items

  • The Drop Women's Parish Pump
    New Year's Eve outfits

    These classic patent leather pumps are a great staple to have in your closet. With a heel that measures approximately 3.5 inches and a padded footbed, these shoes can elevate almost any look and are perfect for a night out or a day at the office.

    Price: $59.90

    Shop this item
    See how our influencers style similar items

  • Le Superbe Women's Kaia Botanica Sequin Dress
    New Year's Eve fashion must-haves

    Designed with a bodycon silhouette and below-the-knee length, this red dress is made of jersey fabric and is embellished with delicate sequins and a removable broach. Though it offers some stretch, it’s recommended you size up.

    Price: $525.00

    Shop this item
    See how our influencers style similar items

  • COACH Cross Grain Leather Wyn Crossbody
    New Year's Eve outfits

    Coach’s crossgrain leather is the most durable of Coach leathers, with a firm, scratch-resistant surface. You can style the Wyn crossbody on the shoulder or carry it as a clutch. It features a removable pouch with six credit card slots and a zip pocket.

    Price: $225.00

    Shop this item
    See how our influencers style similar items

  • The Drop Women's Bethany Mock-Neck Lace Top
    New Year's Eve fashion must-haves

    This machine-washable pull-on top is a fun and elegant take on a turtle neck. Pair it with a skirt, jeans, slacks, or leather pants and you’re ready to go.

    Price: $39.90

    Shop this item
    See how our influencers style similar items

  • Oscar de la Renta Stacked Crushed Heart Earrings
    New Year's Eve fashion must-haves

    Statement earrings are a fun way to complete a party outfit, whether it’s plain or sparkle-filled. The stacked heart design of this luxe pair is made with gold-tone brass and post backs for pierced ears. You can pull these out again for Valentine’s Day or date night.

    Price: $320.00

    Shop this item
    See how our influencers style similar items

  • JIAN YA NA Clutch Handbag
    New Year's Eve outfits

    Need a versatile but elegant bag for your night out? Look no further. This clutch purse can hold your essentials—phone, keys, makeup—and comes in a variety of colors.

    Price: $13.98

    Shop this item
    See how our influencers style similar items

  • Cenne Des Graoom Men's Slim Fit 2-Piece Suit
    New Year's Eve fashion must-haves

    If your plans include formal attire, this 2-piece suit offers instant polish with its double-breasted jacket, matching slacks, and attention to detail. It comes in 14 colors including both neutrals and vibrant shades.

    Price: $79.99

    Shop this item
    See how our influencers style similar items

  • Ekouaer Men’s Ribbed Turtleneck Pullover Sweater
    New Year's Eve outfits

    Keep holiday vibes going with this ribbed turtleneck that feels comfortable and looks pulled together. As a closet staple, you know it’ll stay in rotation even once the New Year’s Eve parties end. Adding a blazer takes the formality up a notch.

    Price: $27.99

    Shop this item
    See how our influencers style similar items

  • Floerns Women’s Plus Size Leopard-Print Mock-Neck Shirt
    New Year's Eve fashion must-haves

    For a look that’s more subtle than sequins but still special occasion-worthy, don’t miss this sheer leopard-print top. It’s an easy match for jeans or leather pants, and versatile enough to wear well past the holiday.

    Price: $22.99

    Shop this item
    See how our influencers style similar items

  • The Drop Women’s Blake Long Blazer
    New Year's Eve outfits

    The matching top to The Drop’s Lucia Wide Leg Trousers, this blue velvet blazer is bold enough to stand on its own. The #1 best seller is not only a great option for your New Year’s Eve outfit, but it’ll also work well for the office or a nice dinner all year round.

    Price: $89.90

    Shop this item
    See how our influencers style similar items

  • Larroudé Colette Ruffle Mule Shoes
    New Year's Eve fashion must-haves

    These Larroudé mules blend silver leather, ruffled trim, and a slip-on silhouette for a flirty trifecta worth showing off. Each luxurious pair is handmade in Brazil and has a 3-inch stiletto heel.

    Price: $330

    Shop this item
    See how our influencers style similar items

  • The Drop Women's Lucia Wide Leg Velvet Trouser
    New Year's Eve fashion must-haves

    With their luxe feel, velvet trousers strike a balance between elegance and comfort. Here’s a pair you’ll look forward to wearing on New Year’s Eve and beyond.

    Price: $64.90

    Shop this item
    See how our influencers style similar items

  • City Chic Women's Apparel Women's City Chic Plus Size Sofia Dress
    New Year's Eve outfits

    This sequin midi is an eveningwear stunner. It features a sweetheart neckline with gel lining, removable straps, and glistening emerald sequins. It has a slightly elasticated waist for a flexible fit and an invisible zip back closure.

    Price: $94.17 - $153.30

    Shop this item
    See how our influencers style similar items

  • The Drop Women's Freddie Sequin Bralette
    New Year's Eve fashion must-haves

    Light up any room with this sequin top this New Year’s. Pair it with jeans, slacks, or a shirt—and toss a blazer over it to complete the look.

    Price: $39.90

    Shop this item
    See how our influencers style similar items

  • The Drop Women's Lia One-Shoulder Cutout Velvet Midi Dress
    New Year's Eve fashion must-haves

    If green is your color and cutouts are your thing, this might be the outfit for you. Designed with a snug fit silhouette, a slit, one sleeve, and ruching, this velvet midi dress is a beautiful option for your New Year’s Eve festivities.

    Price: $79.90

    Shop this item
    See how our influencers style similar items

  • Jennifer Behr Women's Maree Earrings
    New Year's Eve fashion must-haves

    These stunning drop earrings are both sophisticated and fun. They’re 1.5 inches long and will certainly add some beautiful sparkle to your look.

    Price: $248.00

    Shop this item
    See how our influencers style similar items

  • WDIRARA Women's Plus Size PU Leather Cut Out One Shoulder Split Thigh Bodycon Midi Dress
    New Year's Eve outfits

    Featuring faux leather, cut out shoulder, an asymmetrical neck, and a split hem, this slim fitting party dress is both comfortable and fun.

    Price: $28.99

    Shop this item
    See how our influencers style similar items

  • Next, check out our list of great last-minute gift ideas.

