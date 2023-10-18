Back to Amazon
NewsRetail

8 great holiday deals to shop on Amazon this week

Written by Mara Leighton
2 min
 
Save big on popular brands like Crocs and Casper.

The holidays are quickly approaching, and Amazon is helping you get a head start on your holiday shopping by offering steep discounts on some of the season’s best gifts. If you’re ready to start crossing items off your gift list, you won’t want to miss these deals.

A collage of product images from the 2023 Amazon Toys We Love list.
Amazon reveals the 2023 Toys We Love list
The annual Toys We Love list helps Amazon customers pinpoint the perfect gifts for all ages ahead of the holiday season.
Read more

This week, Amazon shoppers can save up to 50% on customers most-loved items, including discounts on an Anne Klein watch, a Casper pillow, and Crocs Crocband clogs. These deals are available for a limited time only and may sell out.

Check out some of the best holiday deals this week—and don’t forget to check back soon for a new batch of great deals:

  • 1.
    Crocs Unisex Adult Crocband Clog
    Holiday deals

    The Crocband clogs are a versatile, water-friendly classic that can be worn just as comfortably around the house or on the beach. For the best fit, we suggest sizing up.

    Sale price: $20.00
    Regular price: $54.99
    Discount: 64%

    Shop now

  • 2.
    Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian—Ahsoka with Lightsabers Vinyl Bobblehead
    Holiday deals

    From The Mandalorian is Ahsoka with Lightsabers as a stylized Pop! vinyl from Funko! The bobblehead figure stands about 4.75 inches tall and comes in a window display box.

    Sale price: $4.99
    Regular price: $12.99
    Discount: 62%

    Shop now

  • 3.
    Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Carpet Cleaner
    Holiday deals

    The Bissell Revolution Pet Carpet Cleaner delivers a deep, quiet clean thanks to TurboStrength Motor Technology that delivers 40% more suction power and 50% noise reduction, Max and Express Clean Modes, and 12 cleaning rows of bristles to pick up embedded grime.

    Sale price: $190.77
    Regular price: $226.59
    Discount: 16%

    Shop now

  • 4.
    Anne Klein Women's Leather Strap Watch
    Holiday deals

    This elegant Anne Klein women’s watch features a curved mineral crystal lens, a light champagne dial with gold-tone hands and markers, and a comfortable leather strap in a range of colors.

    Sale price: $25.87
    Regular price: $65.00
    Discount: 60%

    Shop now

  • 5.
    Casper Sleep Original King Pillow
    Holiday deals

    The breathable Casper Sleep Original King Pillow offers support and comfort thanks to an innovative pillow-in-pillow design. Its outer layer is removable and machine-washable for convenience, and its 2-inch gusset helps keep your neck nicely aligned and the pillow’s fill evenly distributed.

    Sale price: $75.00
    Regular price: $85.00
    Discount: 12%

    Shop now

  • 6.
    Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner and Car/Auto Detailer
    Holiday deals

    Thanks to the versatile design, you can easily remove tough pet spots and stains from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more with this portable cleaner.

    Sale price: $119.99
    Regular price: $139.99
    Discount: 14%

    Shop now

  • 7.
    Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera (with accessories)
    Holiday deals

    This value accessory bundle includes the famous Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Camera—newly updated to feature a slimmer body—along with a camera case to keep the camera protected, 20 Fujifilm Instax Films so you can use your brand new camera right away, a photo album, stickers, and more.

    Sale price: $103.49
    Regular price: $114.99
    Discount: 10%

    Shop now

  • 8.
    Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Short Fashion Boot
    Holiday deals

    These comfortable Victoria Short style boots offer a fresh take on the original Koola Short, embellished with fun bows and exposed sheepskin. Part of the UGG family, Koolaburra by UGG is a Southern California-based brand that designs footwear to be effortlessly incorporated into anyone’s life.

    Sale price: $89.99
    Regular price: $99.99
    Discount: 10%

    Shop now

Over the coming weeks, we’ll update this post with new discounts across a wide range of categories. Bookmark this page to check in on deals, and visit Amazon’s Holiday Shop for gifting inspiration at amazon.com/holiday.

Next, check out the five things you may not know about your Prime membership.

