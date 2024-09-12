When returning a gift, Amazon aims to create a seamless and discreet experience.
Many of us know the feeling of receiving a gift that’s perfectly thoughtful but just not quite the right fit. Whatever the reason may be, it’s easy to make a return when that gift comes from Amazon. But, what if you don’t want the gift-giver to know you’re returning it?
Most often, the gift-giver won’t know when you make a return since Amazon doesn’t send a notification to the purchaser (exceptions include items valued at more than $2,000).
To initiate a return, you’ll first need to head to the Returns Center where you’ll be prompted to enter a 17-digit order number. You can easily find this number on the packing slip or the digital gift receipt.
When making the return through the Returns Center, you’ll be issued a refund in the form of an Amazon.com Gift Card.
