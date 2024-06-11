This documentary brings us inside musical superstar Celine Dion's life.
Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I Am: Celine Dion gives its audience a raw and honest look behind the curtain at the iconic superstar’s struggle with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.
Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational and emotional documentary highlights the music that has guided Celine Dion’s life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.
I Am: Celine Dion is produced by Stacy Lorts, Tom Mackay, Julie Begey Seureau, and Irene Taylor. The film will be available globally on Prime Video June 25.
How to watch I Am: Celine Dion when it premieres worldwide on Prime Video
I Am: Celine Dion will be available globally on June 25 to stream on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—as well as Prime Student.
If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, we offer a variety of promotions on Prime membership, including a 30-day free trial for select, eligible customers.
Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access to Federer: Twelve Final Days, alongside a vast library of movies, series, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership—as well as tons of titles available to rent or buy.
You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.
What else is on Prime Video?
Included in a Prime membership are titles like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Fallout, The Boys, and Saltburn. There are also plenty of selections to rent or buy, like Barbie and Oppenheimer.
And that’s not all. There’s a huge library with new content uploaded constantly—including other inspiring documentaries—so there’s always something fresh for you to stream.