How to use a Kindle Paperwhite

The other tab on the main screen is the Library, which, not surprisingly, contains all of your purchased books.tab to browse your eBooks. Not all of these books are necessarily installed on this Kindle, but it should show you all the books you have purchased using your Amazon account.There are a few handy icons to help you navigate your library. If you’re in the middle of reading a book, you should see the percent read at the top right of the book cover. Newly downloaded books will bear a “New” banner, while books you’ve finished will say “Read.” And books that are downloaded to your Kindle will have a checkmark at the bottom left.You might have a lot of books in your library, so you can tap the three line menu on the right, above the book list, to change the way the books are presented. You can change the sorting, for example, as well as view the books in grid or list form, or arranged by your collections, if you’ve organized them that way.When you’re ready to read a book, you can tap it in the library. If it’s already installed, it’ll open right away. Otherwise, it’ll take a few seconds for the book to download to your Paperwhite before it opens.