Stagecoach is celebrating its 15th anniversary, and from April 28-30, country music fans from all over the world will flock to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California to watch their favorite country artists take the stage. With Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton headlining the weekend, as well as a lineup filled with some of country’s biggest stars and rising talent—including Jon Pardi, Parker McCollum, and Lainey Wilson—there’s no shortage of amazing music.

For those country fans who won’t be able to make it to Stagecoach, we have good news. Since Prime has all your entertainment and streaming needs in a single membership, Prime members will be able to stream the event on Prime Video or on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

Photo by Goldenvoice/Stagecoach

That's right—with Amazon Music as the official streaming destination for this year’s festival, you can enjoy live sets throughout the weekend from the comfort of your own home.

Keep reading for all the details and get ready for a rootin’ tootin’ time, wherever you are.

How to stream the Stagecoach country music festival on Twitch and Prime Video

Photo by Goldenvoice/Stagecoach

The Stagecoach livestream (sponsored by T-Mobile, Magnum Ice Cream and personal finance company SoFi) is available to stream exclusively with Amazon. You can watch the stream on Prime Video or on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. Each livestream is set to begin at 3 p.m. PDT on April 28, 29, and 30.

If you already have an Amazon Prime membership, streaming the festival will be easy. Prime Video is one of the many entertainment benefits included in your membership.

If you don’t have Amazon Prime, but are still itching to stream the festival, now’s a great time to give the membership a try. With an Amazon Prime membership, you get unlimited instant Prime Video streaming, fast, free shipping, and many other perks to make your life more fun and convenient.

You can try Amazon Prime for free for 30 days. If you love it, you can sign up for $139 a year or $14.99 a month. If you’re a student, you can get a discounted Prime Student membership for just $7.49 a month after a 6-month trial period. If you’re a recipient of government assistance, you may qualify for Prime Access, which gives you access to a Prime membership at a discounted rate of $6.99 a month after the 30-day trial period.

Photo by Goldenvoice/Stagecoach

If you plan on watching Stagecoach on Twitch all you need to do is head over to the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. Sets will be streamed each day at 3 p.m. PDT.

Whether you plan on physically going to Stagecoach or enjoying it from the couch, Amazon Music listeners can access new, Amazon Original music from their favorite country artists leading up to the show. We can’t say much more, but we recommended keeping your ears perked up for these new tunes.

Next, learn everything you need to know about Prime Video.