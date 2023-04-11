10 Prime Video shows and movies to watch if you love ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Looking for something to watch while you wait for Season Five? We’ve got some suggestions.
If you’re a huge fan of Prime Video’s hit show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, you may be looking for something else to watch while you excitedly await the fifth and final season.
The fifth and final season will premiere on Prime Video on April 14.
To help, we’ve put together a list of 10 must-watch shows and movies available to stream on Prime Video that’ll help fill the void until Season Five premieres on April 14. Prime Video is one of the many benefits of a Prime membership and is available on hundreds of compatible devices. If you’re not yet a member, you can sign up for a free trial today. Prime members in the U.S. enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.
From classic period dramas to romantic comedies, you’ll find a little bit of everything in this roundup. So, get your popcorn and favorite cozy corner ready for a TV marathon.
'A League of Their Own'This inspiring series explores the difficulties and triumphs of the path-paving legends trying to break into the competitive world of women's pro baseball in the 1940s. As one character learns that her dream to play may not be attainable in the way she imagined, she begins to rethink her approach.
'Being the Ricardos'Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear, and cultural taboos in Academy Award-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the-scenes drama Being the Ricardos. A revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom I Love Lucy.
'Something from Tiffany’s'Nothing compares to the magic and excitement of the holidays in New York City, where the streets blaze with lights, windows dazzle and a special box from Tiffany could change the course of a person’s life. Or several lives. Rachel and Gary (Zoey Deutch, Ray Nicholson) are happy enough but not quite ready for that big commitment. Ethan and Vanessa (Kendrick Smith Sampson, Shay Mitchell), the perfect picture, are just about to make it official. When a simple mix-up of gifts causes all of their paths to cross, it sets off a series of twists and unexpected discoveries that lead them where they’re truly meant to be. Because love—like life—is full of surprises, in the holiday romance Something from Tiffany’s.
'Somebody I Used to Know'Somebody I Used to Know is the classic tale of will they or won’t they? When main character Ally returns to her hometown after many years, she finds herself face to face with her teenage love, Sean who is happily engaged. The trio enter a complicated love triangle, leaving both Ally and Sean to decide whether they will embark on a new journey together.
'Paper Girls'If you love the strong girl power vibes from Midge, you may also enjoy joining this teenage quartet as they suddenly find themselves time-traveling from the 80s to 2019, while running their newspaper routes. As they figure out how to get home, they realize they’ll need to work with their adult selves to save themselves and the world. Viewers can expect science fiction, some laughs, and a lot of teenage angst from the eight-episode season.
'Harlem'Set in the popular NYC neighborhood, Harlem follows four friends looking to follow their dreams and make it big. But making it isn't always as easy as it seems, and the group experiences triumphs and shortfalls as they attempt to find love, and level up their careers.
'Fleabag'Phoebe Waller-Bridge stars as Fleabag in this series about a chaotic but hilarious widow trying to find her footing after experiencing tragedy. As she attempts to adjust to living in busy London, she unexpectedly finds herself on a healing journey. It’s the perfect pick for those of us that like to root for the unhinged but lovable main character.
'Modern Love'Modern Love is a great pick for the rom-com lover who appreciates an unconventional love story. The anthology series shows the realities of love, with examples of couples and people from all walks of life. Each episode is based on a real story from The New York Times’ popular newspaper column.
'The People We Hate At The Wedding'This chaotic wedding movie follows one family looking to reconnect at an estranged family member’s ceremony after several years of not speaking. Exploring family values, love, and laughter, the film will definitely keep you entertained as you watch and hope for a happy ending.
'Red Oaks'Another show set in the 80s, Red Oaks takes place at a New Jersey country club as one employee in his early twenties tries to figure out his career path, his love life, and dealing with his family. The show has three seasons, and is perfect for a night of binge-watching.
