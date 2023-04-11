10 Prime Video shows and movies to watch if you love ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

If you’re a huge fan of Prime Video’s, you may be looking for something else to watch while you excitedly await the fifth and final season.To help, we’ve put together a list of 10 must-watch shows and movies available to stream on Prime Video that’ll help fill the void until Season Five. Prime Video is one of theand is available on hundreds of compatible devices. If you’re not yet a member, you can sign up for atoday. Prime members in the U.S. enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.From classic period dramas to romantic comedies, you’ll find a little bit of everything in this roundup. So, get your popcorn and favorite cozy corner ready for a TV marathon.