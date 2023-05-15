The Ring Video Doorbell has changed the way we interact with our front doors, offering a sleek, smart, and user-friendly solution to help know what’s happening at the front door, while making our lives easier.

The features for Ring’s wide variety of doorbells have been carefully designed to cater to the evolving needs of today's busy and connected lifestyles. As a result, it has emerged as a game-changing product in the realm of smart home security. Not only that, but over the years of Ring’s existence, the technology has evolved—ensuring that you can get high-end, up to date features.

Want to discover more about what the Ring Video Doorbell can do? Here are five features found on every Ring Video Doorbell.

High-definition video

The Ring Video Doorbell captures crisp, clear high-definition video footage, providing a detailed view of your front door area. High-definition video means that you can see the details of what’s happening at your front door, even if those details are small and you have to zoom in.

Two-Way Talk

Two-Way Talk allows you to speak with visitors at your front door directly through the Ring Video Doorbell. This feature is particularly useful for communicating with delivery personnel, neighbors, or even potential intruders, without having to physically open your door. It's a fantastic tool for maintaining safety and convenience at your front door.

Two Way Talk is also useful for when you’re traveling. With Two Way Talk, you can communicate with guests or service providers at your home, even when you're miles away, as long as you have an internet connection. This adds an extra layer of convenience and peace of mind when managing your property from a distance.

Real-time notifications

The Ring Video Doorbell sends real-time notifications to your smartphone, tablet, or computer whenever it detects motion or someone pressing your doorbell. With these alerts, you can quickly respond to visitors, package deliveries, or potential security threats. Stay in the know, whether you're at home or on the go, giving you greater control over your property's security.

Real-time notifications also allow you to customize the sensitivity of the motion detection feature. This means you can tailor the alerts to fit your specific needs, ensuring you're only notified about the events that truly matter to you.

Customizable motion detection and privacy zones

The Ring Video Doorbell offers customizable motion detection settings, allowing you to define specific zones where motion will be detected, and eliminate detection outside of that area. This can help you avoid false alarms from passing cars or pedestrians, and focus on the areas that matter most to you. By setting up privacy zones, you can ensure that your Ring Video Doorbell's motion detection is catered to your exact requirements and preferences.

Easy integration with Alexa

The Ring Video Doorbell easily integrates with Amazon's Alexa, allowing you to issue voice commands and get seamless control over your front door security. By connecting your Ring Video Doorbell to select Alexa-enabled devices like Echo Show or FireTV, you can ask Alexa to show you the live video feed, answer the door, or announce when there's a new visitor. This integration makes for a more user-friendly and efficient smart home experience.

