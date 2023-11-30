For the first time ever, StudentUniverse is offering Prime Student members a limited number of $25 flights to and from home for the holidays, just in time to celebrate the season with family and friends. This offer is an exciting addition to the incredible savings, convenience, and entertainment, Prime Student members have access to year-round.

Prime Student members can visit the Prime Student x StudentUniverse page starting at 6 a.m. PST on December 5 to book tickets on select domestic flights (while supplies last) for travel between mid-December and early January for just $25. A total of 3,000 $25 flight tickets will be available during this promotion—with 1,000 tickets dropping each day, starting at 6 a.m. PST on December 5, and at 12 a.m. PST on December 6 and 7.

Once those 3,000 tickets are claimed, StudentUniverse will run a trailing promotional offer, which will give Prime Student members $25 off flights with a promotional code. Terms and conditions apply.

“As a mom to a first-year college student, I am excited to have my son home for the holidays,” said Carmen Nestares, vice president of U.S. Prime and Marketing Tech at Amazon. “And as travel costs continue to rise, we're happy to help make flying more affordable for Prime Students who want to spend this important time with family and friends. It's another way we're delivering incredible savings, value, and convenience to our Prime Student members each year.”

Traveling during the holidays when prices surge can be tough, especially for college students on a budget. In fact, according to a 2023 StudentUniverse survey, holiday travel is often a source of financial stress, with 76% of full-time students aged 18-25 citing financial costs as their greatest travel concern. Still, many are prioritizing travel home. In a recent survey, Prime Student discovered that 79% of college students are saving up for travel, with 43% of those students prioritizing a trip home to see family or a friend.

That’s why Prime Student and StudentUniverse wanted to help by offering members discounted flights during the holiday season this year.

“At StudentUniverse, we help students travel for less,” said Steven de Blois, CEO StudentUniverse. “Our trusted partnership with Amazon has allowed us to help thousands of Prime Student members access affordable flights and hotels around the world. This partnership has now culminated into this unforgettable moment during which time we hope to spread some cheer by helping young people across the country travel home for holidays affordably.”



More ways to save with Prime Student

Looking for even more ways to save this season? Prime Student makes it easy to find discounts and deals on gifts and holiday essentials, with fast, free delivery on millions of items, which is particularly helpful with the holidays around the corner. Whether you’re a student looking at flights home, you’re in need of some extra tutoring help for finals, need to take a moment to relax, or you just want the best entertainment during study breaks, Prime Student has you covered.

And, we’ve made it easy for prospective students and young adults to sign up for Prime Student, too. For a limited time, young adults between the ages of 18-24 years old can sign up for a Prime Student membership, in addition to college students enrolled in a two- or four-year college! Prospective members can enroll by verifying their age through a driver’s license, passport, or identity card.

Read all about Prime Student and sign up today. New members can start a six-month trial at no cost (after that, it’s only $7.49 per month—half the cost of a regular Prime membership!).

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

$25 Flight Promotion: For a limited time, Prime Student Members can book and purchase one round trip or one-way domestic ticket anywhere within the 50 United States and District of Columbia for $25 for a discount rate of up to $500 off the current retail value of the ticket on studentuniverse.com. Starting on December 5, 2023 and for a period of three days, a maximum of 1000 tickets will be available. Bookings will be limited to one (1) round trip or one-way domestic ticket anywhere within the 50 United States and District of Columbia. The booking period for the Promotion starts December 5, 2023 at 6 a.m. (PST) through 12 a.m. (PST) December 7, 2023 unless all tickets have been sold. The Booking is subject to outbound travel dates of 12/8/2023 to 12/25/2023 and inbound travel dates (if applicable) 12/8/2023 to 01/14/2024. Only current & valid members of Amazon Prime Student, who have activated the StudentUniverse Prime Student Exclusive offer will be eligible to participate in the Promotion. See complete terms and conditions at https://www.studentuniverse.com/amazon-prime-student.