Prime offers savings, convenience, and entertainment all in one single membership. Whether you’re looking to get dorm room essentials delivered free, a new show to enjoy with your roommates, or music for late-night study sessions, Prime makes the grade. For students juggling tuition, books, room and board, and more, Amazon created Prime Student, a discounted membership for students enrolled in two- or four-year colleges. And, we made it half the price of our regular Prime membership.

You can sign up for Prime Student on the Prime Student webpage with an .edu email address or a photo of your current student ID, transcript or tuition bill. After a 6-month free trial, Prime Student costs just $7.49 per month or $69 for a full year of membership. With Prime Day 2023 coming up on July 11-12, now is a great time to sign up.

Here’s everything you get with Prime Student beyond the regular Prime membership:

Travel with StudentUniverse

Dreaming of a far-off destination for breaks? StudentUniverse is an online travel agency that offers discounted travel to students. As a Prime Student member, get an additional 10% off the price of all flights booked through the service. That’s not all; Prime Student members also get an Amazon gift card worth 10% of the purchase price of hotel bookings and premium customer care throughout the booking process.

Discover study aids with Course Hero

Need a full time TA? Course Hero is an online learning and study platform where you can access millions of study resources like study guides, class notes, practice problems, and more. Prime Students can subscribe to Course Hero for $9.95 per month – a 60% discount off the regular subscription price. And that’s after a 30-day free trial.

Find your zen with Calm

Find that moment of mindfulness to de-stress before and after your exam. Calm is a leading meditation and relaxation app, and Student Prime can help you unlock its features at a reduced cost. After three months free, you can subscribe for a full year for just $8.99 (down from $69.99).

Rock out with Amazon Music Unlimited

Prime members get access to Amazon Music as part of their Prime membership, but Amazon Music Unlimited adds access to over 100 million songs, top podcasts ad-free, HD quality, offline listening, the ability to pick and play any song, and more. Student Prime members can upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited for the discounted price of just $5.99 per month for four years.

Unlimited reading with Kindle Unlimited

Tackle your TBR pile with Kindle Unlimited, which lets you borrow up to 20 books at a time from a massive collection of more than 4 million digital titles, including fiction and nonfiction, audiobooks, comics, magazines, and newspapers. To introduce you to the joys of Kindle Unlimited, Prime Students get two months of the service for free.

Watch more Prime Video channels



Prime Students can add premium channels to their Prime Video lineup for just $0.99 per month, discounted from prices that range from $3.99 to $10.99 per month. You can choose from among 11 channels including Showtime, EPIX, ALLBLK, Shudder, Motortrend, Acorn TV, HISTORY Vault, Pantaya, Lifetime Movie Club, Sundance Now, and The Coda Collection.

Ready to sign up? Go to the Prime Student webpage. Next, check out everything you need to know about Prime Access.

