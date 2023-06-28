Drop 1.0 is available now, featuring five items celebrating the iconography of the tour including apparel and a one-of-a-kind poster, only available via Beyoncé’s official Amazon store.

Amazon Music is the official online merchandise partner for Beyoncé’s critically-acclaimed RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. The collaboration will come to life over the course of four, distinct Drops, released throughout the North American leg of the tour. Drop 1.0 is now available at Amazon.com/Beyoncé.

The collaboration offers customers around the world access to never-before-seen product and memorabilia styles that are only available via Beyoncé’s official Amazon Store and the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop.

The inaugural drop in the four-part collection includes five items that celebrate the iconography of the tour.

Here’s all of the Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR merch you can shop now:

RENAISSANCE TEE

A custom dyed, premium heavyweight tee, with the iconic artwork that first announced the tour. Shop now.

RENAISSANCE MARQUEE TEE

A custom dyed, premium heavyweight tee, featuring a custom RENAISSANCE Marquee graphic. Shop now.

RENAISSANCE MARQUEE SWEATSHIRT

A custom dyed, premium heavyweight sweatshirt emblazoned with the RENAISSANCE marquee graphic. Shop now.

RENAISSANCE MARQUEE PANTS

A custom dyed, premium heavyweight sweatpant, designed to pair with the crewneck sweatshirt. Shop now.

RENAISSANCE MARQUEE POSTER

A lithograph-style print, featuring the RENAISSANCE marquee graphic. Shop now.

Fans and Amazon customers alike can follow @AmazonMusic on social to be notified as future drops from the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR Exclusive Online Collection are revealed. All merchandise, and the products offered at the Amazon.com/Beyoncé destination will be unique from the product that will be available in the venues.

Check back for news and updates on future drops.