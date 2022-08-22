In honor of Black Business Month, and as part of our continued commitment to Black-owned businesses, we’re announcing new initiatives to help drive sustainable growth for Black-owned businesses in Amazon’s store. We’re also supporting the Black Girl Magic Digital Summit, an annual event that works to educate, empower, and equip Black women for success.

Introducing the Black-Owned Business badge

Amazon is testing the Black-Owned Business badge, a new way for customers to discover, shop, and support Black-owned businesses—and a new way for Black-owned businesses to reach more customers. The Black-Owned Business badge tells customers when a current featured offer product is sold by a Black-owned business. The badge currently appears on detail pages for a subset of eligible product offers and within Search in Amazon’s U.S. store.

“As part of Amazon’s commitment to supporting and empowering the Black community, we are testing a new badge to make it even easier for customers to identify and shop products that come from Black-owned businesses,” said Dharmesh Mehta, vice president of Amazon Worldwide Selling Partner Services. “We are eager to learn how the badge best helps customers discover Black-owned businesses and how it can help Black entrepreneurs succeed and grow in Amazon’s store.”

Discover, shop, and support Black-owned businesses throughout Black Business Month and all year long.

Amazon sponsors the Black Girl Magic Digital Summit

Amazon's Black Business Accelerator will serve as the primary presenting sponsor for Boss Women Media’s Black Girl Magic Digital Summit, which premiers on Prime Video on August 27 at 2 p.m. CDT. Returning for its third consecutive year, the summit supports Black women entrepreneurs by sharing resources, stories, and building a community of powerful allies.

This year’s summit includes several panel discussions that will focus on entrepreneurship and business growth, career advancement, and financial resources. Key speakers include Allyson Felix, Meena Harris, Aurora James, and from Prime Video’s Harlem, Meagan Good.

The summit will also feature conversations with business owners and members of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator:

Learn more about the Black Girl Magic Digital Summit.