The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is coming to Prime Video September 1/September 2 (time zone dependent). The series will feature the never-before-seen island kingdom of Númenor, a long-lost civilization from J. R. R. Tolkien’s writings that has never been depicted on screen. About Amazon spoke with Ramsey Avery, the production designer who is bringing Númenor to life in the series, to learn more about what went into the project and find out what fans can expect to see this fall.

Here are eight inside secrets Avery shared about Númenor: