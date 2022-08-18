An image of the pool used to shoot water scenes. Númenor not pictured here.

As an island Kingdom, Númenor is a civilization centered on water. That meant creating a controlled environment to film waterfront scenes was a key priority for Avery and his team. Their solution? A very large pool. “It's about the equivalent of two Olympic-size swimming pools, more or less,” he said. “When you’re looking at many of the waterfront images from Númenor, all the foreground is actual scenery and the water is a part of the pool. I tried to bring as much real water into the set as possible—even when we featured things like fountains and pools.”