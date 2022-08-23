As we inch closer to the series premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Prime Video has released the final trailer for the series.

The new two-minute-and-36-second trailer highlights the epic expanse of Middle-earth in its Second Age, and reveals how Tolkien's legendary and beloved characters will come together against all odds and across great distances to guard against the feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. Fates collide and disparate characters are tested in the face of impending evil in this glimpse into the long-awaited new series.

You'll recognize some key cast members in the trailer.

The Elves

The trailer features five Elven characters including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) who is also noted among the Southlanders below.

The Harfoots

You might also spot a couple of the Harfoots in the new trailer release, including Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and Largo Brandyfoot (Dylan Smith). The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) also makes an appearance in the trailer.

The Númenóreans

Of course, the Númenóreans make an appearance. The final trailer features Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Eärien (Ema Horvath), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen-Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson).

The Dwarves

You'll also spot three Dwarves in the trailer, including King Durin III (Peter Mullan), Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), and Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete).

The Southlanders

Inhabitants of the Southland featured in the trailer include Silvan-elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), as well as Southlanders Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi).

The first two episodes of the multi-season drama will launch on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, September 1-2 (time zone dependent), with new episodes available weekly.

Prime Video recently announced free, global screenings of the event taking place for one night only on August 31. Find tickets near you.