A new era of Middle-earth is about to unfold; get an all-access pass from the July issue of Empire Magazine’s in-depth multi-cover story about the highly-anticipated Prime Video series ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.’

The special edition of Empire features four unique covers:

Morfydd Clark as the elf Galadriel.

Dwarf Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) and Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete) rulers of Khazad-dûm.

The Harfoots: Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards), Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), and Sadoc Burrows (Lenny Henry).

A sketch of the feared ‘snow troll’ creature featured in the series, by legendary Tolkien concept artist John Howe.

Among multiple new details in the story, Empire introduces readers to Harfoots, the Second Age predecessors to the Hobbits. Legendary British actor Sir Lenny Henry plays a Harfoot named Sadoc Burrows, and described them as, “the traditional Tolkien little guy.” He said “Traditionally, the little people in this world provide comedy but also get to be incredibly brave.” Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay reveal that they already have the series’ 50 hours of story mapped out in full. “We even know what our final shot of the last episode is going to be,” said McKay.

The special edition of Empire also includes interviews with director J.A. Bayona, producer Ron Ames, and cast members including Morfydd Clark who plays the elf Galadriel and Benjamin Walker who plays the High King Gil-galad. Readers can sneak a peek of never-before-seen images of the series and behind-the-scenes captures from the set.

Sir Lenny Henry lights the way as Harfoot Sadoc Burrows Morfydd Clark as Galadriel behind the scenes on set John Howe’s Snow Troll brought to life Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir looking out over Middle-earth First look at Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor

The series will bring the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth to screens for the first time. The epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of The Rings.

Amazon’s original series ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ premieres on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on September 2, 2022.

