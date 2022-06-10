A new era of Middle-earth is about to unfold; get an all-access pass from the July issue of Empire Magazine’s in-depth multi-cover story about the highly-anticipated Prime Video series ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.’
The special edition of Empire features four unique covers:
Among multiple new details in the story, Empire introduces readers to Harfoots, the Second Age predecessors to the Hobbits. Legendary British actor Sir Lenny Henry plays a Harfoot named Sadoc Burrows, and described them as, “the traditional Tolkien little guy.” He said “Traditionally, the little people in this world provide comedy but also get to be incredibly brave.” Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay reveal that they already have the series’ 50 hours of story mapped out in full. “We even know what our final shot of the last episode is going to be,” said McKay.
The special edition of Empire also includes interviews with director J.A. Bayona, producer Ron Ames, and cast members including Morfydd Clark who plays the elf Galadriel and Benjamin Walker who plays the High King Gil-galad. Readers can sneak a peek of never-before-seen images of the series and behind-the-scenes captures from the set.
The series will bring the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth to screens for the first time. The epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of The Rings.
Amazon’s original series ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ premieres on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on September 2, 2022.
View all of Empire Magazine's new 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' stories.