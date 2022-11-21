Prime Video is sharing never-before-seen footage from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in new bonus content called “The Making of The Rings of Power.” There are eight segments that reveal details about the creation of each episode in Season One—from how the production team created the sprawling sets and special effects to how the characters came to life through expertly crafted costumes, makeup, and stunts.

The whole experience is now available through X-Ray, the Prime Video technology that offers trivia questions, exclusive content, and information on the cast and music for select shows and movies.

"Our team sifted through thousands of hours of behind-the-scenes footage to develop segments that highlight the passion and care that went into creating key moments of the show," said Craig Muller, senior creative executive for X-Ray.

Muller explained that the segments follow the whole journey of the show's development, from the first scene in episode one all the way to the biggest moments of the finale.

"You see some of the creative iterations the production team went through and hear how the cast and crew brought each scene and character to life," he said. “We show lots of details, like the process of making armor that looks weathered and repaired over the course of the characters’ journey.”

While Muller resisted the urge to share spoilers—you can watch the segments to see it all—he noted that one of his favorite details from the bonus content is a breakdown of how the crew created the ocean storm featured in the first episode of The Rings of Power.

"The storm scene is one of my all-time favorite moments in the show—and really in cinema," he said. "I won't go into detail just yet, but the practical and visual effects that went into making that storm and showing Galadriel plunging down into the sea are pretty amazing."

All eight segments of "The Making of The Rings of Power" are now available on Prime Video. Launch the full-screen experience anytime while watching the series, or scroll to the Bonus Content section on the series' main page to watch now.

A little more about 'The Rings of Power'

The first season of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been an unprecedented global success, viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide, with more than 24 billion minutes streamed. The highly anticipated series attracted more than 25 million global viewers on its first day, marking the biggest premiere in the history of Prime Video, and also debuted as the #1 show on Nielsen’s overall streaming chart in its opening weekend. The show has also broken all previous Prime Video records for the most viewers, and has driven more new Prime sign-ups than any other previous content launched. Additionally, The Rings of Power is the top Original series in every region - North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM and the rest of the world. The season finale also created a global cultural moment, with #Halbrand trending on Twitter for 305 hours. Learn more about the show.