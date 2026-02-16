Recent Updates
3 hours ago
How the Right Now Climate Fund has driven climate action in 16 countries, protecting and restoring nature
Amazon's Right Now Climate Fund has been investing in nature-based projects that protect, restore, and improve natural ecosystems across the globe since 2019. The fund was launched to address the urgent need for climate action and focuses on initiatives that deliver benefits for both people and the planet.
The fund aims to mitigate the impacts of climate change, enhance biodiversity and climate resilience, and add green space to urban areas. To date, it has restored more than 49,000 hectares of land and safeguarded more than 1,900 species across 16 countries.
Supported initiatives span multiple continents and address a variety of needs, from tropical deforestation to wetland degradation. In London, for example, Amazon worked with the London Wildlife Trust to restore wild habitats and reintroduce native species across the capital, while in India, Amazon contributed $1 million to help create a network of 75 urban food gardens in schools for disadvantaged children.
01 / 03
By partnering with organizations that have deep expertise in conservation and community development, the Right Now Climate Fund has been creating lasting impact in regions facing significant challenges. Local communities are at the forefront of every project, with the aim of equipping their people with the tools and knowledge needed to continue the work after we leave.
In 2024, the fund contributed AU$2.5 million ($1.7 million) to a three-year project to help protect endangered species in Australia, which faces one of the world’s highest rates of species extinction. Meanwhile, in Brazil, a reforestation project used satellite data and collaborations with farmers to preserve biodiversity in Pará, one of the most threatened parts of the Amazon rainforest.
The fund's approach recognizes that ecological recovery and economic opportunity are interconnected. By investing in initiatives that create jobs and livelihoods, provide training, and establish sustainable income sources, the Right Now Climate Fund helps communities build long-term resilience while addressing degradation of natural resources.