Introducing Saks on Amazon—a new, curated experience in Luxury Stores at Amazon featuring sought-after luxury brands, including Dolce&Gabbana, Balmain, Etro, Stella McCartney, Giambattista Valli, Erdem, Fear of God, Jason Wu Collection, Rosetta Getty, Johanna Ortiz, Chantecaille, and La Prairie. Customers in the U.S. can now shop Saks on Amazon on their desktop and mobile browsers by going to amazon.com/saks and on the Amazon Shopping app.
Saks on Amazon is a curated shopping experience in Luxury Stores, offering a refined selection of luxury fashion and beauty items, and enabling brands to expand their reach to Amazon’s diverse, fashion- and beauty-engaged customer base. Customers will enjoy the same convenience and fast and free shipping they’ve come to know and love from Amazon.
Customers can also browse the launch assortment through digital window displays available in the Saks on Amazon experience. Inspired by the iconic windows at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship, these digital displays allow customers to “window shop” the Saks on Amazon storefront, with the added convenience of instantly adding items to their cart.
Since launching Luxury Stores in 2020, we have continued to build the experience, collaborating with both emerging and well-established designers to support long-term growth in the industry, and listening and learning from customer feedback to continue growing our assortment.
We’re excited to expand our assortment of luxury fashion and beauty brands, and support Saks in broadening their engagement with Amazon customers through this new experience.
Next, read about Amazon’s new 'Buy for Me' feature that helps customers find and buy products from other brands’ sites.