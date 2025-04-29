Introducing Saks on Amazon—a new, curated experience in Luxury Stores at Amazon featuring sought-after luxury brands, including Dolce&Gabbana, Balmain, Etro, Stella McCartney, Giambattista Valli, Erdem, Fear of God, Jason Wu Collection, Rosetta Getty, Johanna Ortiz, Chantecaille, and La Prairie. Customers in the U.S. can now shop Saks on Amazon on their desktop and mobile browsers by going to

amazon.com/saks

and on the Amazon Shopping app.