Given Maxton Hall: The World Between Us is Prime Video's most successful non-English-language series worldwide, fans will be all too familiar with the backdrop to Ruby and James' fictional world.
Did you know that the Gothic Maxton Hall castle isn’t CGI and actually exists in Germany? Or that London's glamorous Beaufort Luxury Boutique is actually an art museum in Potsdam, Germany?
Well, you can actually visit all of the real locations from the series and see how Prime Video transformed real places in the United Kingdom and Germany into one seamless world.
From Oxford, England, where Ruby’s dreams come alive to the London spots that define James' luxurious world of power and privilege, here's where Maxton Hall is filmed as well as the locations you can expect to see in Season 2, which premieres on November 7.
Where ‘Maxton Hall’ is filmed
Maxton Hall is filmed in England and in Germany. All offer different backdrops for the world of the show.
Where ‘Maxton Hall’ is filmed in Oxford
If Marienburg Castle is Maxton Hall's body, then Oxford is its soul—at least for Ruby. This is where her ambitions live, where every scene filmed in the city reminds us what she's fighting for: a place at one of the world's most prestigious universities.
1. Manos Café & Deli: Ruby's real workplace
This is where Ruby's double life plays out—balancing work and studies, serving cappuccinos while dreaming of tutorials and libraries. The café really exists, and the architecture matches almost perfectly what appears in Season 1 Episodes 3 and 5. The Jericho neighborhood itself tells Ruby's story. This is where working class meets academic prestige, where vintage shops sit beside college libraries. Ruby's Oxford is more than shining towers—it's sweat and longing combined.
Insider tip: Order a flat white and bring Ruby's postcard—Instagram gold guaranteed!
2. Turf Tavern—The secret student meeting place
The Turf Tavern has been Oxford's most legendary pub since 1381. Hidden in a narrow alley, Turf Tavern appears in the series exactly as it exists in reality—low ceilings, winding passages, students crowding around old wooden tables. When Ruby's circle of friends meets here in Season 1 Episode 4, it's not just a scene. It's an initiation ritual that generations of Oxford students know: the hidden pub where you celebrate surviving exams, nurse heartbreak, and plan your future over pints.
Fun fact: Among Turf Tavern’s celebrated visitors have been C.S. Lewis, Richard Burton, and Elizabeth Taylor.
3. St Hilda's College and Oxford University
St Hilda's College is where Ruby's Oxford dream becomes tangible. The series filmed at several of Oxford's historic colleges—those elegant quads with Gothic windows and manicured lawns that have educated students for centuries. These aren't Hollywood inventions—they're actual spaces where real undergraduates study, just as prestigious as they appear on screen.
You can feel the weight of her ambition standing in these courtyards. These buildings are gatekeepers to a certain kind of future.
4. Oxford High Street and Magdalen Bridge
As you walk down the High Street toward Magdalen Bridge, you're surrounded by the Oxford that makes Maxton Hall so visually rich. Colorful historic buildings from centuries past. Students on bicycles weaving through traffic. The constant hum of academic life mixed with everyday moments—tourists photographing architecture, delivery vans navigating medieval lanes, the scent of fresh pastries from corner bakeries.
The street scenes that appear throughout Season 1 (especially Episodes 2 and 6) capture this perfectly. Colorful historic buildings, students on bicycles, medieval alleyways. Oxford itself becomes a character—the golden stone that glows in certain light.
Where ‘Maxton Hall’ is filmed in London
The series shifts completely when it moves to London. If Oxford is about dreams, London is about success, money, and influence. This is James’ territory—glass towers and ancestral expectations, where family legacy translates into both privilege and pressure.
- Piccadilly Circus: London’s pulsing heart, neon lights and the constant flow of red buses (Season 1, Episode 3).
- Bond Street: Luxury boutiques that define inherited wealth.
- City of London (Moorgate/Bank): Glass towers that mark the gulf between Ruby’s life and James’.
At Piccadilly Circus, amid the glare of billboards and the rhythm of traffic, London feels like a character in itself—restless, dazzling, and utterly unforgiving. Here, the series turns architecture into narrative. The City’s towers mirror Maxton Hall’s obsession with class and aspiration, their mirrored surfaces reflecting not just the skyline, but every invisible barrier beneath it.
Where ‘Maxton Hall’ is filmed in Potsdam
Here's where the magic gets interesting. What looks like London on screen was often filmed in Potsdam, Germany—and the illusion is so complete that even dedicated fans are shocked when they learn the truth. The city's Prussian elegance provided the perfect backdrop for the Beaufort family, proving that sometimes what looks like one thing is actually something else entirely.
Museum Barberini: The "London" Beaufort luxury store
In Season 1 Episode 2, we enter what appears to be an exclusive London boutique—all neoclassical elegance and family wealth made visible.
Plot twist: it's actually Museum Barberini in Potsdam. You can immediately recognize the facade standing in front of the museum, which reopened in 2017. The transformation felt seamless—the show found in Potsdam the kind of understated grandeur that could easily pass for Mayfair.
The magic of Maxton Hall lies in such illusions. Potsdam becomes London, and we believe it completely. It's a reminder that the series is about perception as much as reality.
The Bell House
Ruby's home needed to feel honest—warm but modest, dignified but not wealthy. The production found it in Potsdam's Neuer Garten, where public gardens meet residential architecture, where beauty is accessible rather than exclusive.
When you walk through the Neuer Garten overlooking Heiliger See, the location choice made perfect sense. This isn't where powerful families summer. This is where normal people build normal lives, which makes Ruby's aspirations all the more extraordinary. She's not running from poverty; she's running toward possibility, which is a different kind of story entirely.
Where ‘Maxton Hall’ is filmed in Germany: Marienburg Castle
Every story needs a center, and Maxton Hall found its heart in a 19th-century neo-Gothic castle near Hanover. Marienburg wasn't built as a school—it was built as a birthday present for Queen Marie of Hanover. The irony is almost too perfect: a castle constructed for a queen now serves as the backdrop for a story about class, privilege, and who gets to belong.
The castle's towers and turrets aren't special effects. They're real stone, real history, real weight.
The series has transformed Marienburg into a pilgrimage site—fans from across Europe now visit, wanting to walk the same corridors Ruby walked when she first entered James' world. The filming has noticeably boosted tourism around Hannover, with international visitors expressing 1.7 times more interest in traveling to Germany after watching the series, as part of Maxton Hall's broader cultural impact.
The interior is closed for renovations until 2030, but a 360-degree virtual tour lets you experience the same magnificent spaces that appear on screen. Sometimes, the castle's current inaccessibility feels appropriate. Maxton Hall has always been about barriers—the kind you can see and the kind you can't.
‘Maxton Hall’ Season 2 sets
Maxton Hall: The World Between Us returns for Season 2 on November 7. Production returned to many familiar locations—Marienburg Castle remains the school's beating heart, Potsdam will once again play London's double, and new Berlin locations promise to expand Ruby and James' world even further.
Confirmed for Season 2:
- Marienburg Castle remains as Maxton Hall College
- New Berlin filming locations (details coming soon)
- Potsdam returns as London's architectural double
- Oxford locations expected for Ruby's university storyline
This isn't just a series to watch—it's a world you can enter, touch, photograph, and carry home with you.
Where does ‘Maxton Hall’ take place?
Maxton Hall is filmed all over England and Germany. Here are the full addresses if you want to check out the real-life locations for the series:
Oxford, England
- Manos Café & Deli: 105 Walton Street, Jericho, Oxford OX2 6EB
- Turf Tavern: 4 Bath Place, Oxford OX1 3SU
- St Hilda's College: Cowley Place, Oxford OX4 1DY
- Oxford University: Wellington Square, Oxford OX1 2JD
- High Street & Magdalen Bridge: Central Oxford
London, England
- Piccadilly Circus: London W1J 0DA
- New Bond Street: London W1S
- City of London: Moorgate/Bank area
Potsdam, Germany
- Museum Barberini (Beaufort Luxury Boutique): Alter Markt, Humboldtstraße 5-6, 14467 Potsdam
- The Bell House: Im Neuen Garten 3, 14469 Potsdam
Pattensen, Germany
- Marienburg Castle: Marienberg 1, 30982 Pattensen | 360-degree virtual tour
Stay tuned as we explore more film locations and follow the story to its next destination.
