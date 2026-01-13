Amazon's portable Just Walk Out lanes bring checkout-free shopping to concerts and events
Amazon has launched portable Just Walk Out RFID lanes that can be deployed in hours at pop-up venues, concerts, and events. The portable lanes feature motorized gates, in-lane screens showing purchases and totals, and the ability to process up to six transactions per minute—five to ten times faster than traditional checkout. RFID tags automatically detect merchandise as customers walk through, allowing them to simply tap their card to pay without stopping at a traditional checkout counter.
5 things to know about Peter DeSantis, Amazon's new leader for AGI, chips, and quantum computing
Peter DeSantis has spent 27 years at Amazon, leading transformative technologies from EC2's launch to AWS Infrastructure. His new organization unites AI models, custom silicon, and quantum computing—technologies he sees as naturally reinforcing each other. Amazon's combination of world-class compute resources and real-world applications attracts scientists who want their work to ship at massive scale.
How to watch the 2026 Golden Globe nominees (and winners) on Prime Video
Sinners, which won for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Original Score for Ludwig Göransson, is now available to watch on Prime Video. See which nominees and winners are available to watch on Prime Video.
The Night Manager Season 2: How to watch on Prime Video
Tom Hiddleston returns in The Night Manager 10 years after its explosive Season 1 finale.
