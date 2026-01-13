Amazon's portable Just Walk Out lanes bring checkout-free shopping to concerts and events

Amazon has launched portable Just Walk Out RFID lanes that can be deployed in hours at pop-up venues, concerts, and events. The portable lanes feature motorized gates, in-lane screens showing purchases and totals, and the ability to process up to six transactions per minute—five to ten times faster than traditional checkout. RFID tags automatically detect merchandise as customers walk through, allowing them to simply tap their card to pay without stopping at a traditional checkout counter.