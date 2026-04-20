Key takeaways
- Clarkson's Farm Season 5 launches exclusively on Prime Video globally June 3.
- New episodes will roll out weekly until June 17.
- The new season follows Jeremy Clarkson as he makes big changes at the farm while navigating the fallout from a government budget.
Jeremy Clarkson and the Diddly Squat team are back.
Prime Video has confirmed that Clarkson’s Farm Season 5 will debut exclusively on the streaming service on June 3, also releasing some first look images from the highly anticipated new season.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What is 'Clarkson’s Farm' Season 5 about?
Amid a government budget that sends the UK farming community into uproar, Jeremy decides some big changes are needed to make the farm run more smoothly. But while the farm tries to go high-tech, resulting in Kaleb’s first-ever trip abroad, even bigger developments are heading for Diddly Squat that are going to prove much more of a challenge.
How to watch 'Clarkson’s Farm' Season 5 on Prime Video
Clarkson’s Farm will launch globally and exclusively on Prime Video on June 3 with the first four episodes. The eight-episode season will then roll out weekly, with two more episodes releasing on June 10 and the final two launching on June 17.
If you want to catch up with Clarkson and the rest of the crew before Season 5 debuts, the previous four seasons of the UK Original Series are all available to watch now on Prime Video worldwide.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 monthly or $139 annually in the U.S. Discounted memberships are also available for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients at 50% off. Check your local Amazon website for information on Prime membership pricing in your region.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
If you enjoy Clarkson’s Farm, Prime Video offers plenty of other titles that feature the cast such as The Grand Tour with Jeremy Clarkson and The World According to Kaleb: On Tour with Kaleb Cooper.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience, finding their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports events.
This includes Amazon Original series like The Boys, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Fallout, and The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power.
Next, find out more about Your Fault: London, the second chapter of the English-language adaptation of Mercedes Ron’s Culpables trilogy, also coming to Prime Video this June.
More news from around the world
- Building a global Alexa+: How Amazon is teaching AI to understand culture, not just language
- Amazon Leo satellite internet comes to professional golf for the first time
- 11 K-dramas to stream on Prime Video right now
- Amazon Ember Artline is now available for preorder with more than 2,000 free art pieces